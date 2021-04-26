Best and Worst Moments 2021 Oscars

The biggest moments from Sunday’s telecast also included several historic victories and powerful speeches.



The 93rd annual Oscars are handed out on Sunday evening. In case you missed the action, here are some of the biggest moments.

Regina King references Derek Chauvin’s verdict at Oscars opening

At the Oscars opening on Sunday, Regina King spoke about Derek Chauvin’s recent verdict. “It’s been quite a year, and we’re still right in the middle,” King began (pictured above). “And I have to be honest: if things had turned out differently last week in Minneapolis, I might have swapped my heels for walking boots.” Chauvin was found guilty on all counts Tuesday for causing the death of George Floyd. The disgraced former Minneapolis cop could be sent to jail for the rest of his life. She also addressed those who say Hollywood should stick to entertainment. “Now I know a lot of your people back home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you. But as a mother of a black son, I know the fear that so many people live with. fame or fortune changes that, okay? But, tonight, we’re here to celebrate. ” Ryan parker

Glenn Close does “Da Butt” (Seriously)

During a “guess this song” game, Questlove played music and guest host Lil Rel Howery asked if attendees could guess if the song was nominated for an Oscar, won an Oscar, or none of that. who is before. Andra Day guessed that “Purple Rain” wasn’t even nominated “As Bulls ***”, while Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya joked with Howery about being “saved” in Get out. Glenn Close correctly guessed the song “Da Butt” by School Daze, also being beeped before showing off his dancing skills. Jennifer konerman

Frances McDorman howls like a wolf

Nomadland was named Best Picture at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday. “We thank the Academy and we thank our brilliant fellow nominees,” said director and producer Chloe Zhao, as she stepped onto the podium with producers Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand and Peter Spears. McDormand, who also won Best Actress for the film, added that when it is possible to return to the cinema, “Please watch our film on the biggest screen possible.” She also encouraged Oscar-goers to watch all of the nominated films, in a dark theater. “We are giving this movie to our wolf,” said the actress and producer, before getting into a short howl, referring to Nomadland sound mixer Michael Wolf Snyder, who died in March. Trilby Beresford

Daniel Kaluuya says “There is so much work to do”

Daniel Kaluuya won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah. In his speech, Kaluuya took a moment to honor Black Panther president Fred Hampton, whom he played in the film. “What a man. How happy we are that we have lived a lifetime that he has existed,” he said. “He was on this earth for 21 years and he found a way to feed the children for breakfast, to educate the children, to give them free medical care against all odds.” Of the Black Panther party, the actor said, “they showed me how to love myself and with that love they spilled it out to the black community and then to other communities” and showed ” the power of union, the power of unity “. Kaluuya also told the audience that there was “so much work to do” and everyone should celebrate life. “We were breathing, walking. It’s amazing.” Although he said he would “go back to work Tuesday morning”, he joked, “tonight I’m going up!” Lexy perez

Emerald Fennell quotes Zack Morris in his acceptance speech

Emerald Fennell received the award for best original screenplay for Promising young woman. “So the only speech I ever wrote was when I was 20 and looked to see if there would be anything useful, but unfortunately I never thanked Zack Morris. that of Saved by the Bell, who was my very supportive husband, “joked Fennell from the podium.” Unfortunately, he hasn’t been as much of a part of my life as I hoped, so this talk isn’t that helpful. Fennell continued, “All I can say I do my best not to cry, which is difficult as an Englishman because we never cry. This movie was made by the most amazing people in the world who made it in 23 days, and just brought their complete genius, love and humor to it. “She said at one point, ‘Lucky man, focus! To herself, before continuing her speech. Fennell thanked the film’s producers for “always standing behind this movie and never giving up.” She then thanked the cast and crew, “the nicest people in the world. and the biggest in the world ”. Trilby Beresford

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson make history with Win makeup and hairstyle

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first Black Oscar winners in makeup and hair styling, thanks to their work on Ma Rainey’s black background, the Netflix drama based on the play of the same name by August Wilson which follows the titular blues singer (Viola Davis) during a recording session in Chicago in the 1920s. “Thanks to our ancestors who put in the work. , who were turned down and never gave up, “said Neal, who spoke accepting the award on stage with Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera.” I stand here as Jamika and break that ceiling of glass with so much excitement for the future because I can imagine black trans women standing here, and Asian sisters, our Latin American sisters and native women. I know that one day it won’t be unusual or revolutionary, it will just be normal. ” Carolyn Giardina

“ Sound of Metal ” wins a new Oscar for sound

Sound of metal won the Oscar for sound, a new category introduced by the Motion Picture Academy this year that combines the old categories of sound editing and mixing. Starring Oscar-nominated Riz Ahmed as a drummer with hearing loss, the film skillfully uses sound and the absence of sound to give audiences their auditory perspective. This was the first Oscar for supervising sound editor / designer Nicolas Becker, production sound mixer Phillip Bladh and re-recording mixers Jaime Baksht, Carlos Corts and Michelle Couttolenc, who was one of two nominated women in the category this year. Speaking behind the scenes of the combo category, Becker described the deep collaboration of the editing and sound mixing team, saying the combined price is amazing because we are a team. I think you have to work closely together. I really like it. It makes sense to be all together. Carolyn Giardina

‘Soul’s’ Pete Docter wins third Oscar for best animated feature

Pixar Jazz Infused Soul won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, earning a record-breaking third Oscar in the category to director Pete Docter and the first Oscar to producer Dana Murray. The Oscar for Best Animated Feature was first presented in 2002, and since then a Pixar film has received the honor 11 times. Docter, who was named Pixar’s Creative Director in 2018, previously accepted the Oscars in that category for Upside down and nominated for the best photo Up.Carolyn Giardina

Chlo Zhao becomes second woman to win Best Director award

Chlo Zhao became the second woman to win the Oscar for Best Director, after Kathryn Bigelow, who won for The Hurt Locker in 2010. The first line of Three character classics, Zhao recalled, translates to “People at birth are inherently good,” she said in her speech. “I still really believe that today,” Zhao said. “I have always found goodness in people I have met all over the world. It is for anyone who has the faith and courage to hold on to goodness in themselves and each other and to you, you inspire me to continue. ” Zhao was previously the first woman since Bigelow to win the BAFTA Best Director Award, the Directors Guild Award for Outstanding Achievement in Film. She also won the Golden Globe for Best Director, where she became the first woman to win the award since Streisand. With her victory, Chinese Zhao also becomes the first non-white woman to win the award for best director. Hilary lewis

Tyler Perry urges people to ‘refuse hate’

Tyler Perry shared a strong message that people don’t hate each other when he accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. “I hope we will refuse the hate,” he said before dedicating the award “to those who want to stand in the middle, no matter what is around the walls; this is where the healing takes place. This is where the conversation happens. This is where the change occurs. ” Ryan parker

‘Minari’ star Yuh-Jung Youn makes Oscar history

the Threatening star won the award for Best Supporting Actress and in doing so became the first Korean actor or actress to win an Oscar in the series’ 93-year history. “Usually when I live in the other part of the world, I just watch TV and there’s the Oscar,” the 73-year-old actress said in her acceptance speech. “But me, being here, myself. I can’t believe I’m here. OK, let me pull myself together.” Thanking her Threatening “Family,” she called director Lee Isaac Chung “my captain,” and joked about her fellow nominees, “I’m luckier than you,” attributing “American hospitality” for her victory, to great laughs. She then held up her trophy which she dedicated to her first director and spoke about her two sons, who “made me work”, adding: “This is the result. Because mum works so hard.” When she first took the stage, Youn shared the correct pronunciation of her name (“Tonight you are all forgiven,” she noted) and thanked presenter Brad Pitt, whose Plan B produced the film. A24 Threatening. “Mr. Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming in person?” Jackie strause

SHE promises “I will always fight for my people”

His “Fight For You” by Judas and the Black Messiah won the Oscar for Best Original Song. HER real name Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson collaborated with D’Mile and Tiara Thomas for the anthem “Fight for You”. During her acceptance speech, the singer was quick to thank her collaborators: “The song would not be what it was without them.” The singer then took a moment to express the power that music and movies have to ‘tell the truth’. “Musicians, filmmakers, I believe we have an opportunity and a responsibility to me to tell the truth and to write history as it was and how it connects us to today and to what we see. in the world today, ”she said. She added: “Knowledge is power, music is power and as long as I’m standing I will always fight for us, I will always fight for my people and fight for what is right and I think that’s what music does and that storytelling. Does. “ Lexy perez