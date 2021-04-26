



Palash Sen wants to stay away from Bollywood music | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Singer Palash Sen rose to fame for his song Maeri In an interview with Times Now Digital, the singer spoke about staying away from Bollywood music. Palash said: “I had no interest in doing jee hazoori” Popular singer Palash Sen has never shied away from speaking out about issues in the music industry. Palash, who is the founder of India’s most popular rock bands, Euphoria, has revealed the reason for moving away from the Hindi music industry. To talk about the singer, his group Euphoria gave us classic hits as a teenager. Of Maeri at Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali and Dhoom Pichak Dhoom, and the list is endless. During an exclusive interview with Times Now Digital, Euphoria’s face group, Palash revealed that he was not interested in doing “jee hazoori” to people in the music industry. “I had no interest in making jee hazoori of the big wigs of the film industry. I always wrote and made songs that I wanted to do. I told the stories that I wanted to tell. I can tell with it. pride that we have always made honest music. that touched people’s lives. Staying away from the industry and its traps brought me closer to people. And people have supported us to this day . Unfortunately our country does not have a music industry. We have a film industry of which music is a part. I never looked for fame and money. I never wanted glamor . I’ve always been happy to be the leader and the leader of a group, ”said Palash. The singer further felt that the music industry was running out of ideas and was remixing songs. Palash said, “Imagine how creative it makes us look if we have to remix songs from the ’80s and’ 90s? And it’s too bad and repetitively. Is it that hard to create a new song? new ideas? More than having views, I have questions. Too many of them. Unfortunately no one can answer them. Maybe those who can answer are busy looking for another song to remix or destroy “. Palash also revealed that reviews don’t affect him often. It depends on the nature of the criticism and the person who criticized. He feels like the lead singer of a Hind Rock group in a company obsessed with remixes, pseudo ballads or Punjabi music. He knew from the start what he had signed up for. “I knew from the start what I signed up for. I knew it was going to take a while for people to accept this form of music. But I’m happy to see how a large part of the audience is developing, however the masses. major is always stuck in a time warp, “he said. The singer also said he is an optimist and a dreamer who never says never.







