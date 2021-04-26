Covid-19 Oscars: Maskless Camera, Remote Headquarters, Remote Locations

The pandemic has required an extensive testing regime and the establishment of international centers.



A new location, distant corporate headquarters, and nominees appearing remotely were just some of the inspired elements of the 2021 Oscars pandemic.

While some of the 2021 Oscars have aired from the longtime home of the awards, the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, much of the ceremony took place at Union Station in Los Angeles, with the setting resembling a banquet dinner, with small seats and separate tables.

The team behind the show also took advantage of the natural light from the station’s 12-meter windows before sunset and used localized lighting via small lamps, with lampshades adorned with mini Oscars, on the tables. of the room. The nominees were seated, with space between them, in dark blue booths in front of small round tables.

The audience was arranged in stadium seating, with each level of seating at the top of a staircase, in curved rows radiating out from the stage.

The Oscars also used the resort’s outdoor courtyards as venues for nominees to mingle before and after the show. The ABC pre-show took place in a courtyard as the nominees stopped to speak to hosts Lil Rel Howery and Ariana DeBose as others moved around a cocktail setting.

Only the nominees, their guests and presenters attended the show and they were shown in and out of the main hall and into one of the two courtyards so that only 170 people would be in the main hall at the same time.

Top of the series, Regina King noted that it’s been a “tough year,” but “our love of movies got us through. It made us feel less isolated and connected us when we were apart.

The Dolby Theater appeared during the presentation of the inaugural Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Motion Picture Television Fund, with presenter Bryan Cranston walking into the theater and noting that while Dolby has long been the home of the Oscars, they will return next year. . , but these times require a break.

Cranston then recalled a time, at the end of a pandemic, when lives were lost and changed forever, in 1921, when the cast took action to raise money for the MPTF.

“One hundred years later, we find ourselves in another global pandemic. And this time the MPTF has answered the call because it has been doing so for decades,” Cranston said.

MPTF CEO Bob Beitcher later accepted the Dolby award in front of an audience of 70 vaccinated health workers.

When presenting the second Hersholt Prize to Tyler Perry, Viola Davis noted that everyone in Perry’s productions had access to the COVID-19 vaccine, and Davis and Perry referred to his camp quarantine to continue filming in the midst of the pandemic.

Those who attended the show in Los Angeles faced quarantine and testing requirements, with the Oscars recruiting UMass Dartmouth’s Dr Erin Bromage as a COVID-19 consultant.

It was announced last week that nominees, presenters and guests would not be required to wear masks when seated in the main showroom and in front of the camera, with the Academy and Oscar producers highlighting on several occasions that the show is shot as a movie, and current production guidelines do not require masks for people in front of the camera. But masks should be worn during advertising breaks and when nominees circulate between the main hall and the courtyards. King reiterated these demands at the top of the show.

During the pre-show, people walking along the red carpet in the background and moving around the areas outside of Union Station were seen wearing masks, but the nominees were shown without a mask as they stood in front the camera.

Those who couldn’t make the trip to Los Angeles would largely be from international hubs in London and Paris, but the presenters, nominees and winners appeared remotely from Seoul, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm and Sydney after producers told nominees they couldn’t zoom in on the show despite the ongoing pandemic.

Producer Steven Soderbergh felt it was important for those who weren’t at Union Station to appear in a way that fits their “very rigorous and specific aesthetic approach.”

“We want the whole show to feel like a piece, and if we want to draw people in from a distance, we want the kind of control you would have if you made a movie,” he said previously. . Hollywood journalist, “We can control the environment and make sure that, in the case of London, we can have things in that space that connect you to Union Station. We’re working to make sure that each of these remotes has some sort of correlation. direct visual to what we’re doing or at least contributing to the cinematic feel of what we’re doing in terms of where they’ll be. “

While top nominees love Promising young woman star Carey Mulligan and writer-director Emerald Fennell and Sound of metal the star Riz Ahmed were at the ceremony, THR previously reported, others like the team behind six times nominated The father including Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and writer-director Florian Zeller have appeared from the London and Paris hubs. Indeed, Zeller and co-screenwriter Christopher Hampton accepted the Oscar for best suited screenplay from a distance.

Bong Joon Ho featured Seoul’s Best Director, while Best Supporting Actor and Adapted Screenplay nominee Sacha Baron Cohen appeared from Sydney with his wife, Isla Fisher. Judas and the Black Messiah Supporting actor candidate LaKeith Stanfield also appeared from a hub.

The Oscars previously delayed this year’s show and feature film eligibility window by two months due to the pandemic. Additionally, as theaters closed last year, the Oscars relaxed the eligibility criteria so that this season films could qualify without showing for at least a week at a Los Angeles-area theater. provided they are scheduled for theatrical release, meet other conditions. requirements and were available on the Academy members-only streaming service within 60 days of making it available on a streaming or VOD service.