Radhe Song Seeti Maar: Salman Khan is not Allu Arjun. Premium

Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur performed the song New Delhi: Just a week after the release of Radhe: your most wanted bhai trailer, the creators shared the first song from the movie and it’s titled Seeti Maar. In case you think the song sounds familiar to you, you are right. This is a Hindi interpretation of the popular Telugu song of the same name which featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. New video features Radhe: your most wanted bhai stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani. Salman Khan added his own signature style to the energetic track and we bet you won’t be able to take your eyes off Disha Patani in the video. She looks just stunning. The song was sung by Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur and the lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed. Discover the track here: Meanwhile, time Star Salman Khan gave a loud cry to Allu Arjun, who appeared in the original video and he wrote on Twitter on Monday: “Thank you Allu Arjun for Seeti Maar I loved the way you played in the song, the way you dance, your style, you are just fantastic. Take care and be safe. Concerning your family. I love you, my brother.” Thanks Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way you played in the song, the way you dance, your style, just fantastic. Rgds to your family … I love you brother alluarjun#SeetiMaarhttps://t.co/St8cWOmNKX Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 26, 2021 time was directed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva’s third collaboration after hits like Research and Dabangg 3. The film also stars Randeep Hood and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film was supported by Salman Khan’s production house, Salman Khan Films. The film is slated for release on May 13 in theaters as well as on the Zee5 streaming platform.







