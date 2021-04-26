Ben Barnes on whether Shadow and Bones General Kirigan is redeemable | Entertainment

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers forShadow and Bone Season 1.]
Now that you’ve completely ditched Season 1 of Shadow and bone, Netflix epic fantasy adaptation based on YA bestselling author Leigh Bardugos, many Grishaverse books, we have to talk about General Alexander Kirigan (Ben barnes). Or, uh the Darkling.
Throughout the season, the mighty Kirigan has manipulated Alina (Jessie Mei Li) and eventually used it, controlling his Sun Summoner abilities through a shared amplifier. And that’s not all the general did. He also expanded the Shadow Fold, the vast expanse of darkness filled with terrifying monsters, instead of, you know, getting rid of it like he had (sort of) promised. And when Alina finally abandoned him and his Grisha followers in Dark Space, Kirigan managed to survive against all odds. Last time we see him he crawls out of the fold and Yeah transform the shadows of Folds into an army of walking monsters.
Below, Barnes sat down to chat with Insider TV about the Kirigans’ motivations, what the villain was thinking in the past few seasons, the terrifying moments, and the looming threats to come.
How were your conversations, about calling this guy General Kirigan and avoiding using his only name in the books, the Darkling?
Ben Barnes: I know Leigh offered Kirigan’s name from a later story, and he said he was the one who steals the names of nobles, and it’s a name of nobles. At first, I was actually a little hesitant. I liked the mystery of being called The Darkling, but [I said] He looks like a villain, so we shouldn’t call him that. Can we just call him the general? And then I realized in fact, the mystery is my job. What I should take help with is duality and [portraying] his humanity. So give him a name, make him a real person with a first name and last name. The mystery is playable in [me] giving the opposite of every moment. If he’s about to be revealed that this man isn’t who we think he is, let’s play a really sweet moment before that. If he says something endearing, let’s also have a threatening moment. The unpredictability keeps him a mystery, I think. But the humanity and the warmth and the fragility and the confusion and the loneliness and all these things that I think are all onion, so to speak, these are the things that I prefer to take help with, so I think that was the thought behind giving it that name. And you also have revelations, later, that acknowledge the use of the word Darkling by the people who spat it out on him.
Is the mystery your favorite part of playing a villain like General Kirigan?
I actually have to say I love stories about hope, and that’s one of the things I love most about it, all the characters struggle with their demons and their pasts, or their caste systems, or their new powers, or whatever. to be. They all have a hard time understanding who they are and what they belong to. I think even though my character is a little bit ahead of all of this, he’s the one who thinks he knows who he is and where he belongs, and then this magical new woman comes into his life and starts to shake things up. There’s a change [in him], and this question is potentially posable again.
But my favorite part [of playing a villain] it is to find warmth and softness. I think it’s a lot of fun to whisper the word calm in your breath and everyone is quiet, even if you have to repeat it five times. And it’s really a lot of fun playing these very muscular scenes with Mal [Archie Renaux], where you feel like you’re explaining something to someone in that vaguely patronizing but alpha way that’s obviously a lot of fun to do. But the real fun, the challenge, is finding the other side of the coin.
In episode 7, The Unsea, we can see the past of the Kirigans, which is not something I knew from reading the books
It’s not in the books! There is a [Shadow and Bone short story prequel] called The demon in the wood, and I think that was the original plan, to show it as a kid and go back to that story. In this case, in Episode 7, there is something a little more explanatory in terms of the fold. He’s such a great character in Season 1 of the story, so having the origin story of the Fold, so to speak, is, I think, a big part. It also shows [Kirigan] as a leader with more hope. And in the character of Luda [Kirigans late beau], you see the Benjamin Button of it. How much love must he have lost along the way? To be able to tell him, I’m sure a hundred years seems long to you. How many more must there have been with whom he tried and lost? And how insulating and heartbreaking must it be? And then, winning wars for various kings and being punished for it. He was abused in the way he has now abused Alina, which unfortunately is an all too familiar story. I think it’s an interesting thing to note, and it’s real, and it relates to something that’s in our world even though it’s completely wild and fantastic. It’s interesting to get into that anti-hero mindset for this section of the series.
Would you say he created the Shadow Fold out of grief over losing that love, or was it more angry emotion?
It’s so closely related. There was a line in the Make Me Your Villain scene. [Alina] said something about the crease, and I say, the crease was a mistake. And she says it wasn’t a mistake. But she doesn’t know. And I think, yes, he intended to use the dark magic of this world to try to create an army to insist on peace, which is basically still his agenda now, all these years later. So yes, it was his mistake. It was his moral error in terms of method, but his intention has a purity, and I think his intensity in doing this is fueled by love.
In the scene at the very end of the season, when he comes out of the fold, what goes through his mind?
I think he believes that if he were trapped by himself he would be lost. I think at one point he said, I’m just a beacon for the volcra. And they are from him. He thinks they would just digest it. The fact that he realizes that in fact the opposite is true is their master, I think that’s probably quite shocking. I think there is probably an element of joy and relief. He has an extraordinary amount of blood feuds on his mind, when it comes to everyone with a character name in the story who tried to kill him or would like to kill him at some point, and those who don’t. betrayed are about to do so. So as for the story, I think right away he would feel pretty lonely and very powerful again. But now we see a change from all these years. Hundreds of years ago he was determined to bring peace and protect the Grisha, and now, honestly, he’s had his last chance. By using the Sun Summoner and harnessing those powers to extend the fold now, he finds himself disenfranchised and with no people to protect. It’s just him. I’m really interested to see what that does to his humanity.
Do you think he’s still potentially tradable at this point by the end of the season?
I mean, we have to believe it’s redeemable or it doesn’t get interesting to watch. Redeemable is different from shares that can be tolerated, however. And I think the use of the power he shows and the manipulation is not forgivable, so he certainly shouldn’t be rewarded for it, but if he can find a way to explain and essentially apologize, and figure out where he went wrong, then, we have to believe everyone is redeemable, right?
