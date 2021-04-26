Yuh-Jung Youn, first Korean actor to win an Oscar





Youn, making a rare screen appearance in the United States in Minari, captured a series of honors for the semi-autobiographical film.

LOS ANGELES Youn Yuh-jung, Minari’s fiery grandmother, has captured more than her grandson’s heart. A prominent film and television actress in her home country of South Korea, Youn won the Best Supporting Actress award at the Sunday Oscars. She is the second Asian actress to win in the category, more than four decades after Japanese-born Miyoshi Umeki won the Sayonara Trophy in 1957. In her acceptance speech, Youn was as charming as her character in Minari. You are all forgiven “for the frequent mutilation of her name,” she said with a smile. She then recognized what she called her wonderful Minari family, including director Lee Isaac Chung, and her formidable peers in the category. I don’t believe in competition. How can I earn Glenn Close? she said of the nominee for Hillbilly Elegy, who has now gone from 0 to 8 at the Oscars. The other nominees were Oliva Colman for The Father, Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Amanda Seyfried for Mank. Best Supporting Actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn’s acceptance speech was hysterical. Look at the full thing: https://t.co/sdgeoBK7lX #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AOaRzPqT1k – ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021 Youn credited some luck with his award, and perhaps American hospitality for the Korean actor. She also thanked her two sons, who took me out to work. … This is the result, because mom is working so hard, Youn said as he held his Oscar up in the air. Youn teased presenter Brad Pitt, who announced his award and whose company was involved in the production of Minari, for not visiting the Oklahoma plateau. Nice to meet you, she said, later taking his arm as she stepped off the stage. Pitt gave him the envelope with his name on it. The first Korean woman to be nominated for an Oscar, Youns’ victory comes a year after academy voters snubbed the South Korean cast of best photo winner, Parasite. Youn plays Soon-ja, a swearing, card-playing grandmother who left Korea to join her daughter and stepson in her seemingly bizarre quest to trade a disheartening job in California for of agriculture in Arkansas. Soon-ja and his initially suspicious grandson form an unlikely but loving bond. Youn, making a rare American screen appearance in Minari, captured a series of honors for the semi-autobiographical film based on the childhood of Korean-American director Lee Isaac Chung. The Screen Actors Guild and the British Academy of Film and Television were among those who graced his performance in Minari, which earned him Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Director and Lead Actor for Steven. Yuen (The Walking Dead). Behind the scenes, Youn was asked about the Asian films bump. It was time. It’s very nice to understand each other and we should kiss each other, she said. She gave up on the idea of ​​making a movie with Pitt: that would never happen with my English and my age, the 73-year-old said. Youn became an instant movie star in South Korea with her first film Fire Woman in 1971. At the peak of her career, she married popular singer Cho Young-nam and moved with him to the United States, where he s. ‘is produced at Billy Grahams Church. Her American detour put her career on hold for almost a decade, until she returned to South Korea, her marriage ended and she started acting again.







