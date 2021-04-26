Why Chlo Zhao’s Oscar win matters to Asian women in Hollywood





Written by Nancy Wang Yuen Nancy Wang Yuen is a sociologist at Biola University and author of “Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism”. All opinions expressed in this article are the property of the author. It took 93 years for the Academy to nominate an Asian woman as best director. And until this year, only five women, all white, had been nominated and only one had won – Kathryn Bigelow, in 2010, for “The Hurt Locker”. But that all changed on Sunday night, with Chlo Zhao winning the Academy Award for the critically acclaimed “Nomadland,” which features a woman in her sixties (played by Frances McDormand) traveling across the American West as nomad in a van. (In an Oscar premiere, another female director, Emerald Fennell, was also nominated in the category in the same year.) The Chinese director’s victory recognizes the impact Asian women can have on the entertainment industry – which has historically objectified them. More agency In Hollywood, Asian women have long existed as a fantasy, fetish et exotica – objects of desire filtered through a Western male gaze. Particularly glaring examples of this include scenes from Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 film “Full Metal Jacket”, in which a Vietnamese prostitute approaches two white American GIs saying, “Me so horny … I love you ever since. long time.” Another disturbing performance takes place in a massage parlor in 2001’s “Rush Hour 2”, where a harem of Asian sex workers appear behind a set of sliding doors but are not given any personalities or stories. Instead, they draw in the character of Chris Tucker, with an alluring woman cupping her breasts while others smile submissively. An image from “Full Metal Jacket” (1987). Credit: Mary Evans / Ronald Grant / Everett Collection Asian American women are often limited to playing cartoons, especially early in their careers. Speaking to The Guardian in 2017, Camille Chen, a Taiwanese American TV actor, said she felt she had no choice but to take on roles as masseuse and prostitute in her early days. Another Asian American woman I interviewed for my book, “Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism”, described her sentiment. “like a whore” after playing stereotypical roles with heavy Asian accents. But as the stature of Asian women slowly grows behind the scenes, so does the richness of Asian female characters on screen. After being named screenwriter for 2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians”, Adele Lim helped to reinforce Asian women characters. Specifically, she gave Constance Wu’s character Rachel Chu more agency and made Michelle Yeoh’s character Eleanor Young more likeable than in the book the film was based on, she said. to Bustle online magazine. Following that success, director Lulu Wang’s 2019 film, “The Farewell,” portrayed a Chinese-American woman (played by Awkwafina, who also starred in “Crazy Rich Asians”) navigating her decision making. family to keep a cancer diagnosis hidden from their loved one. grandmother in China. Partly based on Wang’s own life, it was a family drama in which all Asian and Asian American women were complex and humanized characters. There was no objectification, simplification or fetishization in sight. Awkwafina (center) in “The Farewell” (2019). Credit: A24 Films In 2020, director Cathy Yan’s “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey” became one of the most racially diverse and feminine films in the DC Universe. Based on a screenplay by Christina Hodson, of Taiwanese and English descent, the film features many female characters, including Cassandra Cain, a witty young Asian American superhero. Challenge stereotypes Part of this group of rising Asian directors, Zhao has already made history. Zhao is the most awarded filmmaker never in a single award season, having won the BAFTAs, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, among dozens of other critics’ association awards. She was also the first Asian Woman or Woman of Color to win Best Director at the Golden Globes and the first Woman of Color to win the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directing in a Feature Film. Born in Beijing, she left China at the age of 15 and was educated in Great Britain and then in the United States, where she studied cinema at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Since then, Zhao has made a name for himself with his unique vision and voice, which blends documentary and narrative filmmaking. She became known for permeate his films with the humanity of the actors – many of whom are not trained – who play them. Through “Songs My Brothers Taught Me” (2015), “The Rider” (2017) and “Nomadland” (2020), Zhao presents a unique poetic vision of the American West. As a director, Zhao is able to capture what she called, in an interview with Deadline, “the emotional truth felt by these people,” adding, “I start with more respect for understanding a person in this world, rather than impose myself. on what a character should be. “ That’s not to say that Zhao hasn’t seen these Americana tales through her own cultural lens – but with complexity and nuance, she demonstrates that these tales are not owned by US-born directors, let alone. of whites. What ties her perspective to the subjects of her films is that she focuses on marginalized groups, be they Native Americans or nomads. “I’ve always been a stranger myself, and I’m naturally drawn to them,” Zhao Told the Los Angeles Times earlier this year. Again defying stereotypes and categorization, her next project will be quite different: Zhao will become the first Asian woman to direct a Marvel superhero film. Set for November 2021, “The Eternals” features a multiracial and multinational cast, featuring several actors of Asian descent: Gemma Chan, Don Lee and Kumail Nanjiani. Zhao is would have bringing the same humanizing approach from her independent dramas to the big-budget set of “The Eternals”, even using the same camera she used for “Nomadland.” Frances McDormand in the movie “Nomadland”. Credit: Projector Pictures The fact that Zhao is celebrated as an author in an era of growing anti-Asian hatred is also remarkable. In the United States, nearly 3,800 hate incidents were reported between March 2020 and the end of February 2021, according to the organization Stop AAPI Hate. While her accolades, of course, cannot erase anti-Asian racism, by winning the Oscar for Best Director, she will gain more influence and visibility for the Asian community in American film. the industry that has long marginalized it. Zhao’s victory also cements his place in the canon of great directors, reminding Hollywood that white men aren’t the only storytellers worth celebrating.

