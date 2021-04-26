Oscar moments: history, glamor … and what a weird ending

Wait. What?

If that’s what you shouted on TV during the closing moments of Sunday’s Oscars, you weren’t left alone. In what may have been the steepest end since that latest shot of The Sopranos, viewers expecting a touching finale to crown the late Chadwick Boseman as Best Actor had to think about a huge upheaval, a winner absent and a quick visit to the Oscars.

It was another unusual moment on the most unusual of all Oscar shows, which defied convention in so many ways. Some of them were good: In a pandemic year where awards faced unprecedented challenges, the Oscars brought back the glamor of the red carpet. And while many applicants weren’t able to attend in person, it was really encouraging to see which ones were.

The nominees were a huge leap forward in diversity, with more women and more actors of color nominated than ever before, but one of the often predicted outcomes wasn’t meant to be: a sweep of actor categories by actors. actors of color. Although supporting awards went to Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Youn Yuh-jung (Minari), the Best Actor and Actress categories unexpectedly went to Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand, winning her third trophy in the category, for New Zealand.

But history was made nonetheless, especially by Chlo Zhao, the Chinese-born Nomadland director, who became only the second woman to win the award for best director and the first woman of color.

And in a year when there was so much pain for all, his words might have been balm, maybe just what a beaten world needed. It is for anyone who has the faith and courage to hold on to the goodness within himself, she said. And to hold on to the goodness in each other. “

Some key moments from the Oscars:

IN THE MIDDLE OF GLAMOR, REAL WORLD REMINDERS

The Oscars might be about a Hollywood escape, but in her first moments, Regina King kept it real. The talented actor and director of One Night in Miami immediately reminded the world of both the scourge of the pandemic and the scourge of police violence. We mourn the loss of so many, and I have to be honest, if things had turned out differently last week in Minneapolis, I might have traded in my heels for walking boots, she said. , a reference to the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. She noted that some viewers prefer their Oscar ceremonies not to dwell on such things: I know a lot of you at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you. . But, she added, as the mother of a black son, I know the fear that so many people live with, and no fame or fortune changes that, okay?

A PROMISING SHOW FOR WOMEN

There was a rich history to making this Oscar night, and much of it came for women. First up, Emerald Fennell, who won first prize nights for Best Original Screenplay for the fierce and provocative revenge thriller Promising Young Woman, makes his directorial debut. The busy Fennell, who also found time for an acting role in The Crown, became the first woman in 13 years to win an Oscar for screenwriting. Fennell, who is pregnant, joked that she was also pregnant when she shot Promising Young Woman, and thanked her son for waiting until the end of the shoot to arrive: I was crossing my legs.

A SAD TRIBUTE

One of the advantages of telecasting allowing more time for speeches this year without play-off music was that some were deeper and more sincere. This was especially true of director Thomas Vinterberg, who, in a heartbreaking moment, dedicated his victory for Another Round (international feature film) to his late daughter Ida, who was supposed to be in the film but was killed at 19 in a car accident. by a driver looking at a cell phone, four days after filming. Ida, it’s a miracle that just happened, and you are part of that miracle, the director said in tears. Maybe you pulled some strings somewhere.

HISTORY, IN MORE THAN ONE WAY

History had already been made in the achievement category before the envelope was opened. For the first time, two women were nominated, Zhao and Fennell. It was simply a monumental night for Zhao, the Chinese-born director who became only the second woman in Oscar history to win the director’s award, after Kathryn Bigelow, and the first woman of color. . His lyric Nomadland won the award for best film, an emphatic triumph for the elegant filmmaker. The next step for Zhao is something very different from that film made for less than $ 5 million: a Marvel movie with a budget of around $ 200 million.

THANKS, MOM FOR HAVING SEX WITH DAD!

It’s always a good idea to pay tribute to your mom when she wins an Oscar. Maybe not to talk about her sex life, especially when she’s sitting in the audience. Daniel Kaluuya gave a moving speech when he won the Best Supporting Actor award for his charismatic performance in Judas and the Black Messiah as Black Panther frontman Fred Hampton. Rhapsodic hair removal, he then said: My mother met my father, they had sex. It’s incredible. I am here. I am so happy to be alive. His mother could be clearly seen, sitting in his seat, asking what the hell he was talking about. Behind the scenes, Kaluuya explained: She has a sense of humor.

MAN AND CEPHALOPOD

Lots of Boyfriend movies have triumphed at the Oscars over the years. It was probably the first on a human and an octopus. My Netflix Professor Octopus mounted a wave of fan enthusiasm to win the award for best feature documentary. With stunning graphics, the film tells the story of filmmaker Craig Foster, who became attached to an octopus. Noted James Reed, co-director with Pippa Ehrlich: If a man can form a friendship with an octopus, it kind of makes you wonder what’s possible.

OH HEY, BRAD

Youn Yuh-jung has charmed Western audiences since her breakthrough in Minari, and the famous South Korean actress did not disappoint on Sunday when she won the award for Best Supporting Actress, only the second Asian actress to do so. In her speech, she joked about how often her name is mutilated and marveled at how she could possibly defeat candidate Glenn Close. Youn, 73, also dared to tease his presenter, Brad Pitt, whose company was involved in the production of Minari, for not visiting the Oklahoma plateau. Mr. Brad Pitt, finally! she said. Nice to meet you.

BYPASSED AGAIN, CLOSE MAKES ITS MARK

It probably wasn’t the kind of Oscar story she wanted to make: Close is now 0-8 at the Oscars, tying Peter OToole for most nominations without winning. She will surely win one day, but for the Sunday telecast at least, she had to make her mark in another way. She did it with humor, in a rare comedy. Playing a game where Questlove would play a song and a celebrity would guess if she was nominated or won an Oscar, Close received EUs Da Butt. In what appeared to be a scripted moment, she exclaimed: Wait a second. Wait a second. Thats Da Butt. She then jumped out of her seat and, well, twirled her buttocks, providing a much needed moment of levity.

CAN WE GO BACK TO THE OLD WAY?

Yet another awkward moment at the Oscars for Joaquin Phoenix, who seems to specialize in it. Presenting the final Best Actor award, Phoenix undoubtedly expected, like most of the rest of the world, to present the award to Boseman, honoring the beloved actor posthumously for his superb performance in My Raineys Black Bottom. . Indeed, it seemed that the order of the awards had been changed, with the best picture being presented before the best actress and actor, to capitalize on the expected emotional impact. Instead, Hopkins (also deserving of it, of course) took home the award, and since he wasn’t there, it lent a weirdly abrupt end to the Cut-to-the-Dark proceeding in The Sopranos. So next time, can we go back to the old order, please?

