Veteran Bollywood editor Waman Bhonsle dies, filmmakers remember him as ‘great teacher’





National award-winning Bollywood editor Waman Bhonsle died in Mumbai on Monday due to age-related issues. He was 87 years old. Bhonsle’s nephew Dinesh Bhonsle confirmed the news with indianexpress.com and said his funeral will be held at Goregaon East in Mumbai. . “He had been ill for about a year. He had suffered from diabetes for many years, and within the past year he had also started to lose his memory. He was also not able to walk around much and had stopped eating in the past four to five days. He passed away at his home in Goregaon, Mumbai, at 4 a.m. today. His funeral will be in the afternoon today, ”Dinesh Bhonsle told us. RIP Waman Bhosle. A sad day for the cinema! pic.twitter.com/9oXgUf2A7c Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) April 26, 2021 Actor-filmmaker Viveck Vaswani also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the veteran film editor. “RIP Waman Bhosle. A sad day for the cinema! Vaswani wrote. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also expressed his condolences for the death. Calling him a “great teacher,” Ghai wrote: “RIP WAMAN BHONSLE SIR. A GENUIS film editor in my first film KALICHARAN remained my editing teacher in all my films until khalnayak inspired me to edit my film as TAAL and so on. A great teacher. We @MuktaArtsLtd @Whistling_Woods remain grateful for good. “ RIP WAMAN BHONSLE SIR A GENUIS film editor in my first film KALICHARAN remained my editing teacher in all my films until khalnayak n inspired me to edit my film as TAAL n so on

A great teacher We

@Whistling_Woods

Stay grateful for good

pic.twitter.com/5Ad9ivDtLw Subhash Ghai (@ SubhashGhai1) April 26, 2021 Waman Bhonsle was born in Goa and came to Mumbai in the early 1950s to complete his education. He worked with editor DN Pai at Bombay Talkies for six months, then as an assistant editor at Filmistan. Bhonsle landed his first Hindi film assignment as a freelance editor with Raj Khosla director Do Raaste (1969). He remained active during the 1960s-1970s, working as an editor for several popular hits like Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Inkaar, Dostana, Ghulam, Do Raaste, Agneepath, Aandhi, Parichay, Mausam, Hero, Karz, Kalicharan, Saaheb, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Ghulam and others. Waman Bhonsle with filmmakers Shekhar Kapur, Subhash Ghai and Ashok Ghai. (Photo: Archives Express) Bhonsle won a national award for Inkaar (1977), aside from other awards for films like Saudagar and Ghulam. Over a career spanning more than four decades, Bhonsle has collaborated with nearly every great director of the era, including Gulzar, Shekhar Kapur, Ravi Tandon, Subhash Ghai, Mahesh Bhatt, Raj Sippy, Sunil Dutt, Ashok Gaikwad , K. Vishwanath and more. Although Bhonsle retired from active publishing, he continued to mentor several aspiring editors and assistants. His innovative techniques are still a reference in Bollywood. The Goa government congratulated Waman Bhonsle with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Goa State Film Festival in 2015.







