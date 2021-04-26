Daniel Kaluuya reminds Hollywood that there is still work to be done on racial equality

Daniel Kaluuya reminded Hollywood that there is still work to be done on the road to racial equality, both within the industry and in society at large.

The actor won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2021 Oscars tonight (April 26) for playing Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Kaluuya introduced the president of the Illinois branch of the Black Panther Party as an example of how to help others. What a man, he said as he picked up the trophy. How blessed are we to live a lifetime where it once existed? Thank you for your light.

He was on this Earth for 21 years and he found a way to feed the children for breakfast, to educate the children, to give free medical care. Against all odds he showed me, he taught me to him, Huey P Newton, Bobby Seale, the Black Panther Party they showed me how to love myself. With this love, they overwhelmed the black community and other communities and they showed us the power of union, the power of unity. That when they say divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend.

He continued: Thank you very much for showing me myself. There’s so much work to be done guys and it’s on everyone in this room. It is not a one-man job. I’m looking at each of you that we have work to do.

The 2021 Oscars take place tonight in Los Angeles, with hubs in London and Paris for European nominees. You can follow all of the winners as announced live here.

Regina King began the ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles with a moving speech referencing the trial of the policeman who murdered George Floyd and police brutality.