Oscars 2021 Analysis: How Chadwick Lost, Frances Won And The Oscars Gone Off The Rails

Sunday night’s 93rd Academy Awards ended the longest Oscar season in 87 years, one that considered 14 months of movies and ended 441 days after the 92nd at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, which, as others have noted, was okay because it was, in some ways, a train wreck.

The show was produced by extremely talented people (Steven soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse collins) in unenviable circumstances (during a global pandemic, with most commercial films being postponed until next season, when more theaters reopen, etc.). But the Oscars aren’t on a curve, and unfortunately far too many decisions about the ceremony have been miscalculated.

I can only assume that the producers insisted and the Academy granted them the final cut, and the producers, grateful that nothing could prevent this from being the lowest rated Oscars in history, decided to try a bunch of outside stuff: not only not having a host (for the third year in a row), but also not having a pieces of comedy, musical performances or film clips; give a biographical sketch of practically all the candidates; wait until the back of the show to present a much anticipated prize; present not one but two Jean Hersholt humanitarian prizes on the air; not to play long-standing acceptance speech; and presenting the best picture as the third at the last award of the night, rather than the last.

The good news, I guess, is that we now know beyond a shadow of a doubt that the Academy’s longtime accountants, PwC, don’t share the voting results with producers until the envelopes hit the ground running. are unsealed, because it is impossible for producers to do so. to have selected to end the show with the best actor Oscar not going to the end Chadwick boseman (Ma Rainey’s black background), whose widow was present and ready to deliver a speech, as she had done at virtually every other accolade this season, but instead Anthony hopkins (The father), who apparently didn’t bother to show up.

The producers starred, hoping for a big emotional moment to end the series, and sadly shockingly lost not because Hopkins isn’t a worthy winner (he is), but because the night ended with a punch rather than a group celebration. . (For the record, the best picture was the last award given at every Academy Award ceremony since 1972, when Charlie Chaplin received an honorary award after the announcement of the best photo. It was also not the last at several ceremonies early in Academy history, but it was at the vast majority of them.)

By the way, what was the hype around that the telecast looked like a movie? Yes it was shot with high definition cameras, but other than that? It’s as if this was something the producers felt they had to say in order for the broadcast to receive the rating of a film / TV production, which in turn allowed them to pass the attendees without a mask while they were in front of the camera, which in itself was a bit. questionable, not because it wasn’t safe (everyone present was tested for COVID multiple times), but because it doesn’t really model best practice for the world at a time when even the vaccinated President of the States- United is still in hiding, and gets Hollywood to be called “a bunch of hypocrites.”

Anyway, more interesting than the show is how we ended up with the 23 winners that we did.

Chloe Zhaoof Nomadland was the picture’s best favorite from start to finish, which isn’t an easy thing to maintain (ask the people behind La La Land), especially in a season as long as this, people often tire of the same stories and winners.

The Academy’s preferential ballot makes predicting the best picture more difficult than before, but the reality is that there was no alternative to Nomadland of the same caliber, and no other candidate has ever really gained enough momentum to seriously threaten him, not even the candidate backed by Netflix. Mank, with its 10 prominent names, or The Chicago 7 trial, a film theoretically constructed for the preferential ballot.

Nomadland is a beautifully made film that has something to say about America today (even if it is set a few years ago), and when people are heading to Dolby for future Oscar ceremonies and scan the names of former Best Photo winners, no one will blink an eyelid when they see Nomadland among them, as he would have also won in recent years, as has Zhao, who became the second woman and the first woman of color to win the award for best director. In other words, no pandemic era asterisk is needed.

Something to note NomadlandThe Rise and Endurance of Searchlight: It’s a testament to the discreet but effective taste and campaign skills working within a budget of Searchlight’s outgoing chefs Nancy ultey and Steve gilula (and their team), class artists who have already won top honors forSlumdog Millionaire, 12 years of slavery,Birdman and The shape of water and, rightly so, get to the top.

Another notable thing aboutNomadlandvictory of: this is the first winner of the best film truly centered on women since Terms of affection 37 years ago! Winners likeChicago and Million dollar baby had male leads alongside female leads, butNomadland was the Frances mcdormand Show.

It’s fitting that McDormand only became the second woman to win at least three Academy Awards for Best Actress (Katharine Hepburn won four) she is so good even though it must have been difficult for Glenn Close having to watch this from the public, like the loss of Close in the support category (for the decidedly mediocre Hillbilly Elegy) makes her 0 for 8, the worst Oscar record of all actresses. Poor Diane warren also lost again, making her 0-for-12 in the song category.

I was one of the few who predicted McDormand’s victory, believing that if Academy members liked Nomadland as much as they seemed, then they clearly must have liked McDormand’s performance, as the two are inextricably linked. Plus, in a season where the main contender, according to an Academy member I corresponded with, was “apathy,” you could be sure voters were actually watching. Nomadland, if no other film, before the vote.

Promising young woman was also a nominee for Best Picture, meaning he was also widely seen and admired, so I assumed Carey mulligan also had a real hit. But I never really bought the idea that Viola Davis was going to win for My Rainey, even after her surprising SAG Award victory, as the Academy neglected her film in the Best Picture category. (This fact should have also given many of us a bigger break assuming Boseman would win over Hopkins, whose movie, The father, was a nominee for Best Picture and had already proven popular enough to win the BAFTA Awards for Hopkins and an adapted screenplay.)

Sadly, it is extremely difficult to win an Oscar as the sole nominee for a film, especially this year when the Academy members who voted saw fewer films than in previous years and, I guess, the percentage of Academy members who voted were lower than in any other year. Frankly, I suspect most voters last voted without even watching The United States vs. Billie Holiday (with Andra’s Dayaward-winning performance at the Golden Globes) or Pieces of a woman (For who Vanessa Kirby won the award for Best Venice Actress).

By the way, the fact that most voters only watched a handful of nominees is probably also the reason why, to the surprise of most, the Oscar for Best Original Song went to ” Fight for You “byJudas and the Black Messiah a nominee for best picture and not for songs more strongly campaigning, for example, a film which was in the running for but missed a name for best picture (“Speak Now” byOne night in Miami), a non-English-speaking film (“I do [Seen]”of Life to come) or one Will ferrell comedy that otherwise has never been part of the rewards conversation (“Husavik” by Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga).

Sometimes, however, a true underdog can ride a wave all the way to the winner’s circle, forgive the pun you will get it in an instant, as it did with the documentary. My octopus teacher. It was amazing to see the organic rise of this film, which wasn’t even a top internal Netflix priority until relatively late in the season, when it became clear that people just loved the film. and told all their friends about it. The fact that he ended up beating Time and Camp Crip is something that would have been unimaginable just a few months ago. It’s a great victory for South Africa and octopuses everywhere.

Meanwhile, five years after #OscarsSoWhite, the Academy certainly seems to have addressed its inclusion issues in a meaningful way. Not only was the best picture taken by a woman and the best director of that same woman, but the two interim winners were people of color (Judas‘ Daniel Kaluuya and Threateningof Yuh-jung youn, who delivered the speeches of the night); the best winner of the original screenplay was a promising young woman (Promising young womanof Emerald Fennell);My Raineyof Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the very first black winner of the award for best makeup / hairstyle; statuettes were awarded toHER, one of the authors of “Fight for You”, and John Batiste, one of the composers of the score for Soul, the two colored people (Soul, by the way, was the first Pixar film to feature a black protagonist); and, in one of my favorite results of the night, Two distant strangers, a film about police brutality, won the award for best live-action short, making the writer / co-director Free Travon the very first black winner of this award.

The producers of the Oscars also looked at diversity in their selection of presenters, which is admirable, although one can’t help but wonder what Central America did with the fact that only four of the 18 presenters Bryan cranston, Brad pitt, Harrison ford and Joaquin phoenix were white men.

The notes will be published tomorrow. I guess they won’t be pretty. It will be interesting to see how the Academy and ABC react as they start to think about the next Academy Awards in a year or, more likely, just 10 months, back to Dolby. But for now, and perhaps for years to come, the conversation about the 93rd Academy Awards will likely center on how a planned farewell to a wonderful actor and gentleman, Boseman, went horribly wrong.