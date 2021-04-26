Oscars 2021: Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Chadwick Boseman, Helen McCrory, Sean Connery among others awarded: Bollywood News





The 93rd Academy Awards took place on Sunday evening, April 25. It has been a year of deep loss in many ways. The Academy paid tribute to several actors, filmmakers and artists who died last year. Angela Bassett presented the “In Memoriam” segment reflecting on the difficult year we have had. “As of April 25, 2021, more than 3 million souls have been lost worldwide due to COVID alone,” she shared. Given the enormity of our collective loss and the often incomprehensible times we go through, we also wish to recognize these precious lives lost due to the violence of inequality, injustice, hatred, racism and poverty. To all those who left our lives too soon, we cherish the times we had the honor to live with you. “ “Tonight we want to celebrate the artists who gave us permission to dream, the pioneers and technical innovators who broadened our experience of loving cinema,” she added. “Let us as a community say thank you, you will stay, as we remember you in our hearts, always.” The segment paid tribute to Irrfan Khan, who died in April 2020 after battling a neuroendocrine tumor. Indian costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, who has worked on over 100 films, was also mentioned in the video. On the official “In Memorium” page, Soumitra Chatterjee, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Shashikala were honored. The Academy also paid tribute to Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Cloris Leachman, Sean Connery, Helen McCrory, Christopher Plummer, Olivia de Havilland, Hal Holbrook, Ian Holm, George Segal, Cicely Tyson and Max von Sydow among others. In top categories, Chlo Zhao became the first woman of color to win the Best Director category for her film. Nomadland, Daniel Kaluuya won the award for Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah.Youn Yuh Jung from Threatening became the first Asian actress to win an Oscar since 1957, and the second in history – she won the award for best supporting actress. Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, from Ma Rainey’s black background, made history by becoming the first black woman to win the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyle. Nomadland won Best Picture, Actress Frances McDormand won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Nomadland and actor Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor in a Leading Role for the dad. READ ALSO: Oscars 2021: Youn Yuh Jung, Chlo Zhao make history; Daniel Kaluuya, Frances McDormand and Anthony Hopkins win big BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

