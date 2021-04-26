3 female Bollywood characters most compatible with Aries men

Aries are the life of the party. They are daring, courageous and risk takers. So here are 3 female Bollywood characters who are the most compatible with Aries men.

Aries people are daring, courageous, passionate, risk-takers, emotional, and enthusiastic people. Belonging to the fire element, these people are the life of the party. They want to try different things to gain experience from time to time. When it comes to taking a chance, they won’t think a second time because they always like to take risks. So here are 4 female characters from Bollywood movies who are the most compatible with Aries men.

Veronica DCosta, Cocktail

This character, played by Deepika Padukone, is the life of the party. She just wants to spend her whole life doing fun things. She enjoys playing pranks on others and has a witty personality. But at the same time, she was extremely helpful, which was seen in the early stages of the film where she helped Meera stay with her.

Aditi, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Another fine example of the Aries personality is the character Aditi, played by Kalki Koechlin. He is a fun-loving person who also likes to take risks and do new things for new experiences. Also in the film, she is always ready to go on new adventures with Bunny to quench their thirst for travel.

Laila, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Laila, played by Katrina Kaif, can be seen as the epitome of an Aries personality. She wants to live her life to the fullest by doing the things she loves the most. The way she teaches Arjun to live in the moment shows that she never thinks about her future, but rather lives it TODAY. This is what every Aries person would live for. She can take risks, want to travel to new places for more adventure and is also very helpful. But at the same time, we can also get his emotional side when Arjun was leaving. So, we also feel the soft side of an Aries person.

