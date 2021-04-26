Ricky Gervais trolls at 2021 Oscars with old Golden Globes video





Ricky Gervais celebrates the Oscars the only way he knows how to stalk them. The comedian, 59 years old, taken to twitter Sunday to share his now infamous monologue of the 2020 Golden Globes, where he toasted the Oscars, Felicity Huffman’s stint in prison, and the public “perverts” journalist Ronan Farrow would likely investigate. “His The Oscars tonight! I was not invited. Was that something I was saying? ”Gervais tweeted with a laughing emoji. In last year’s Globes monologue, the native of England castigated Hollywood and spared absolutely no one. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end his date was too old for him, he said, referring to the length of “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and DiCaprio’s penchant for younger women. Even Prince Andrew is like, come on, buddy, you’re almost 50. Gervais also mentioned convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 of an alleged suicide, while discussing the Netflix show After Life. Ricky Gervais has resurfaced his old Golden Globes monologue to poke fun at the Oscars. 2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC via In the end, he didn’t kill himself, Gervais said of the show’s main character. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Shut up. I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care, he told the shocked crowd. Gervais later admitted that there was a joke he wished he hadn’t made in the past that focused on Tim Allen at the 2011 Golden Globes. On that show, Allen, now 67, presented an award with Tom Hanks, and Gervais introduced them saying: The first [presenter] is an actor, producer, writer and director whose films grossed over $ 3.5 billion at the box office. The other is Tim Allen. Gervais told the Hollywood Reporter in 2020, that the punchline could have affected anyone. I didn’t want Tim Allen to think, Oh, this was written for me, he said. Why me? Well, because you were next to Tom Hanks.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos