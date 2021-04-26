Oscars 2021: Youn Yuh Jung and Chlo Zhao make history; Daniel Kaluuya, Frances McDormand and Anthony Hopkins win big: Bollywood News





The 93rd Academy Awards took place on Sunday April 25, after months of delay due to the pandemic. It was an unforgettable evening with historic victories. In top categories, Chlo Zhao became the first woman of color to win the Best Director category for her film. Nomadland, Daniel Kaluuya won the award for Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah. Youn Yuh Jung from Threatening became the first Asian actress to win an Oscar since 1957, and the second in history – she won the award for best supporting actress. Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, from Ma Rainey’s black background, made history by becoming the first black woman to win the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyle. Here is the full list of winners: Better image

Nomadland Best director

Chlo Zhao, Nomadland Best Actor in a Leading Role

Anthony Hopkins (the father) Best Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand (Nomadland) Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) Best Supporting Actress

Youn Yuh-jung (Minari) Best costume design

My Raineys Black background, Ann Roth Best Original Music

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste Best Original Song

‘Fight For You’ by Judas and the Black Messiah (HER, Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas) Best animated short

If something happens i love you Best Live Action Short Film

Two distant strangers Best sound

Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Corts, Carolina Santana Best Animated Feature

Soul Best Adapted Scenario

Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell Best photography

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt Best Feature Documentary

My octopus teacher Best Documentary Short

Colette Best Film Editing

Sound of Metal, Mikkel EG Nielsen Best international feature film

Another Round (Denmark) Best makeup and hairstyle

Black background Ma Raineys, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry Best production design

Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale Better visual effects

Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers READ ALSO: Oscars 2021: Mank leads Oscar nominations; Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Nod BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

