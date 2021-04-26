Glenn Close does Da Butt at the Oscars, wins praise for cheeky dance from Spike Lee movie

Glenn Close shaking her rump at the Oscars?

What happened to this sleek awards ceremony?

Da butt, That’s what.

The moment that shakes the booty has come when Lil rel howery, the Oscar pre-show co-host, brought some Oscar trivia to the main ceremony.

Howery has interviewed celebrities, including Oscar-winning Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Dark Messiah, and Oscar nominee Andra Day (US vs. Billie Holiday), about various songs.

They had to determine whether the songs were nominated for an Oscar, won an Oscar, or weren’t nominated at all.

When it was Glenn Closes’ turn to answer a question, she delivered more than just an answer, she performed the butt-centered dance move associated with the song.

At Howerys’s request, Close, 74, started dancing when Questlove, who provided the music for the awards ceremony, performed Da butt.

The song was written by Mark Stevens and Marcus Miller for the 1988 Spike Lee film School Daze.

Spike Lee had written it for his brilliant film School Daze and my Oscar friends missed him and he wasn’t nominated so he couldn’t have won, Close said.

The eight-time Oscar nominee unleashed a swearing pick to comment on the song’s not being nominated.

The moment was hissed on the Oscars airing shortly after Andra Day was paged for a similar response to the unnamed Prince Purple Rain song.

The song, performed by funk and go-go group EU (Experience Unlimited) from Washington, DC, was not nominated for an Oscar, but it reached No. 1 on the Billboard R&B charts. Spike Lee directed the music video (see above).

At first, Howery seemed doubtful that Close would recognize the song, just as she had doubted that 32-year-old Kaluuya would recognize Donna Summers’ song Last Dance as winning the 1978 Oscar for Best Original Song for the movie Thank God Its. Friday. (Close said he was probably too young. He guessed he was nominated, but didn’t win.)

EU, who also appeared on School Daze to perform the song (see video above), apparently continued to stay on Closes’ radar until Howery asked her about the Oscar song.

Well done to Sugar Bear, the Backyard Band and all of the DMV, Close said, referring to singer Gregory Sugar Bear Elliot and the term for the DC, Maryland, Virginia area.

I didn’t expect you to know Da Butt at all, Howery told Close. It’s dope and uncomfortable at the same time … do you know the dance, though?

It was then that Close wowed audiences with his movements.

She may not have won the Best Actress award for her performance in Hillbilly Elegy, but she won praise on Twitter during her impromptu Da Butt rebirth.

