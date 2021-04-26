Entertainment
Chloe Zhao explains Frances McDormand’s howl
It was not your normal Oscars behind the scenes situation, even before the winner for Best Supporting Actor Daniel Kaluuya was asked about his parents’ sex life being mentioned in his best supporting actor acceptance speech.
Los Angeles Oscar winners Union Station ventured backstage at the 93rd Academy Awards where they were greeted by over 600 virtual reporters and the annoying technical issues that accompany Zoom calls such as “I think you’re dumb”.
Still, the backstage of the Oscars has been rocked, especially with Kaluuya grappling with the fallout from her clumsy mother and “Minari” winner Yuh-Jung Youn, who has been asked all about. meeting presenter Brad Pitt (real question from the journalist: “What was he smelling?”).
Here are the best moments:
2021 Oscar winners:See the full list of Oscar winners
Daniel Kaluuya explains this joke about his parents creating
Kaluuya’s racy talk about his parents’ sex for the life of his Best Supporting Actor acceptance speech will live on in Oscar history.
“My mom, my dad, they made love! It’s amazing,” the 32-year-old Judas and the Black Messiah actor said at the end of his speech. “I’m so happy to be alive, so I’m going to celebrate it tonight.”
Behind the scenes, Kaluuya realized the seriousness of his commentary being broadcast around the world.
Oscars speechhave not been played this year. This meant that Daniel Kaluuya had to shock his mother.
“Is (joke) great?” Asked a grieved Kaluuya, “You know, I really shouldn’t have said that.”
“I’m going to avoid my phone for a while, trust me,” he added. “My moms won’t be very happy.” But Kaluuya said he believes his mother, Damalie Namusoke, will eventually laugh.
“She has a sense of humor so we give it to each other, it’s cool,” said Kaluuya, who was enigmatic about her party plans after the show. “I’m having fun, man. A couple of friends, some vibes.”
Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins Shocking as Best Actor, ‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture
Yuh-Jung Youn tells all about his Brad Pitt moment
the“Threatening”star took home the double Oscar win, Best Supporting Actress victory and her moment with presenter Brad Pitt, who announced her victory and went on to lead the famous 73-year-old Korean actress behind the scenes. Needless to say, Youn was hit.
“I saw him on stage, then he called out my name, I can tell he practiced a lot. He didn’t mispronounce my name,” she said. “At that point, I got there, I lost what I was supposed to say.
“I think I passed out for a few seconds,” Youn added with a smile. “I couldn’t believe he was driving me and calling my name. I’m still not myself.”
But Youns said she doesn’t wait to be a co-star with Pitt, another Oscar winner anda producer on “Minari” in a movie. “That will never happen, with my English and my age,” she said. “I am not dreaming of the impossible dream.”
The greatest Oscar moments you missed, Chadwick Boseman’s loss to Glenn Close’s ‘Da Butt’
Emerald Fennell is considering naming her baby after ‘Saved By the Bell’ star
“Promising Young Woman” writer-director Fennell randomly chose the name of “Save By the Bell” star Zack Morris (played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar) during her best screenplay acceptance speech. The British actress / director recalled that at the age of 10 growing up in England, she dreamed that Morris would be her future husband.
Fennell, who is expecting her second child with partner Chris Vernon, expressed shock that Morris’s name started trending on Twitter immediately after “Oh my God I can’t believe it,” she moaned.
But then she thought that maybe “Zack Morris” could make a great baby name.
“If Zack Morris doesn’t care about this situation,” Fennell said with a laugh. “I think we should just try.”
ChloZhao explains Frances McDormand’s wild howl
One of the strangest moments of the night came after “Nomadland” won the award for best picture.acceptance speech saying: We give this one to our wolf and let loose a loud howl on the Oscars stage.
Backstage, director Zhao revealed the theatrical moment was a nod to the film’s production sound mixer Michael Wolf Snyder, who recently passed away.
He is part of the family, said Zhao, who also brought home a historic trophy for best director. So this howl at the moon is for Wolf.
Chlo Zhao makes history as the first woman of color and second woman overall to win the Oscar for Best Director
SHE sets her sights on EGOT
What do you do after winning an Oscar? Well if you are HER, you are already starting to plan for the next prestigious award to add to your CV.
After winning Best Original Song, “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”, the musician (real name Gabriella Wilson) said that “there is absolutely going to be an EGOT in my future”, making reference to the elusive title for those who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
“I’m also very passionate about acting, so you can see me up there as an actress too. And I love musicals,” continued the four-time Grammy winner. “But honestly, I can’t believe it was here.”
Do you know her? R&B artist shortlisted for five Grammys, including best album
