Elton John’s Oscar Party Hosts Dua Lipa, Neil Patrick Harris and Lady Gaga

“It’s a pain,” Elton John joked to greet Neil Patrick Harris during the opening moments of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s first-ever virtual Oscar viewing party on Sunday night. John was describing what it was like to rotate the 29th annual case from a glamorous in-person fundraiser to an ongoing event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It has become an all too familiar sentiment over the past 13 months and shared by many event producers, but John was quick to revisit the comment and clarify.

“It’s not a pain. I wish we could be there. It’s more fun to be there,” he said, referring to typical shots that would have found him center stage. in a custom structure built on the grounds of West Hollywood Park. “It’s the only way we could do it.”

And how they did it by teaming up with sponsors Cisco Webex and Parx Casino with Fulwell 73 to produce a 60-minute special co-hosted by John, his partner David Furnish and the couple’s close friend Neil Patrick Harris, a unique Oscar host. They drafted global pop superstar Dua Lipa to perform a set of his smash Nostalgia for the future album and lined up a slew of special guests including Lady Gaga (who spoke on mental health), Cynthia Erivo, Dr Anthony Fauci, comedian David Walliams, Elizabeth Hurley and the cast of It’s a sin including Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells and Lydia West.

… with appearances by Cynthia Erivo (in a glittering flamingo dress that rivals Bjork’s swan dress) and Lady Gaga who spoke about the importance of mental health in the fight against HIV / AIDS. “The reality is that we will only end the AIDS crisis if we care about both mental and physical health.” pic.twitter.com/v2kvlx6GRI – Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) April 26, 2021

Most of the production was shot in Rosewood London and for the first time in the history of the event, the general public was able to experience the action by purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster with four options for different time zones including North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. . Gilead Sciences, Robert Kraft, Judy and Leonard Lauder were co-sponsors with Bob and Tamar Manoukian, Brett A. Pletcher and Aruna Ravichandran as event presidents. Charles de Cazanove supplied the sparkling wine as a partner of the champagne.

“Obviously things are a little different this year,” Harris said in his opening act. “But that won’t stop us from having a great time together.”

This amazing moment saw Harris give it their all by presenting various presenters and content, trumpeting the cause of fundraising for the EJAF and interviewing John and Furnish. “Have you ever imagined that you would be virtual hosts?” Harris asked the pair, a question posed by Furnish. “It’s amazing during the pandemic to see how, thanks to the miracle of modern technology, we were able to stay connected.”

The couple then shared their favorites ahead of the big show. Furnish said he was a huge fan of Promising young woman and his principal lady Carey Mulligan, while John put Threatening at the top of his list. “It was uplifting and a beautiful story,” he said, adding that he liked Judas and the Black Messiah and One night in Miami. “We’ve all seen them,” he said of this year’s harvest. “High quality films and brilliantly directed films.”

Harris then allowed John to have the honors of presenting Dua Lipa and he did so by praising her as “the greatest artist in the world right now.” Looking for the Oscars in a glamorous black dress and white diamonds, the Grammy winner performed “Levitating”, “Pretty Please”, “Hallucinate” and “Don’t Start Now”. She switched sets (adding Chopard earrings) to join John later in the series for a duet of hers: his classic “Bennie and the Jets” and hers with “Love Again”. When it was over, Dua Lipa said it was “a dream and an honor” to play opposite John.

“What a dream, what an honor,” said Dua Lipa after duet with Elton John during his #EJAFOscars 60 minutes virtual evening before the show on “Benny and the Jets” and his track “Love Again”. pic.twitter.com/s9yX3Cm7eH – Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) April 26, 2021

Shortly after, the Oscars telecast began and the event again rotated to become an official vigil. During advertising breaks, Will and Grace Favorite Eric McCormack (a longtime friend of John and Furnish and an Oscar regular) relieved Harris of becoming a co-host. John and Furnish also filled the airtime with their reactions to the show, including the winners and the not at all positive frame.

“The Oscar ceremony seems to come from a Starbucks somewhere,” John said during the first commercial of the Union Station location. He later added, “I still can’t get over the plateau, however.” He seemed much happier with the winners, calling top runner-up Daniel Kaluuya “a lovely man”. “He was brilliant in Get out. “

The audio issues turned out to be the only virtual production hiccup with the McCormack stream going out sometimes. “These are our first virtual Oscars,” John said. “We were bound to have a problem somewhere.” They finally fixed the problem and McCormack continued to broadcast from the backyard of his house where he hosted country singer MacKenzie Porter and her husband who performed a country hit. McCormack later had the honor of breaking news of the fundraising tally. “We hit our target of $ 3 million, which is pretty amazing,” he said, ending the virtual show.

Also incredible? No need to wait in a long valet line when the party was over.