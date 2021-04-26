The La Land 2.0? Chadwick Boseman loses posthumous Oscar, leaving many puzzled

But even the best-conceived plans go astray.

Instead of, Anthony Hopkins, not Boseman, was named best actor for his role in The Father, and the series ended pretty abruptly.

It was a final reminiscent of some of the mind blowing end at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017, when the wrong winner for the best picture was announced.

This The confusion left audiences stunned as La La Land first received the highest honor, the cast and crew took to the stage, and then representatives from PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm, were spotted taking the stage. examine the envelopes. Something had clearly gone wrong.

Warren Beatty, who had read La La Land as the winner moments before, then received the correct card. Moonlight won the best photo after all.

The La La Land fiasco then and now was viewed with a sense of bewilderment and a touch of humor to those who watched.

But posh Bosemans, and the way the show was performed in its final moments, left a lot of people disappointed that he didn’t receive the tribute and honor they felt he rightly deserved. .

The accomplished actor, whose sudden loss to cancer at the end of summer was felt in the distance, had been heralded by critics as the frontrunner as night approached. For months it was celebrated by film organizations as well as casual viewers.

Actor Joaquin Phoenix, who announced the award for best actor on Sunday night, was also a hot topic. After taking the stage, Phoenix said he was meant to talk about acting, and more specifically the transformational moment when an actor discovers the character and fully embodies him.

But I really don’t know anything about it, Phoenix said. I don’t think I’ve ever really had this experience. So I think the only thing I can honestly say is that when I watch these five performances, I feel inspired, and it’s a shame that we have to pick just one.

After reading the nominees, Phoenix announced that Hopkins had won and said the Academy congratulated Hopkins and accepted the Oscar on his behalf because the actor was not present to receive the award himself. He then quickly left the stage and the show ended.

It was, many said, a very anti-climate ending and probably not what the producers had in mind.

After the announcement, tributes were paid to Boseman online by those who remembered his legacy and the impact he had. Others also criticized the way the awards ceremony was organized.

Film director Franklin Leonard weighed in on the discussion and said he wasn’t even stressed that Chadwick didn’t win, as I know Chadwick wouldn’t have been stressed out that he didn’t win.

If Boseman had won for playing Levee in My Raineys Black Bottom, it would have been his first and only Oscar.

Leonard added that what Boseman would have wanted was for people to return to work tomorrow with an inordinately high goal in both art and humanity.

Want to honor the memory of Chadwicks? Do a brilliant job, Leonard said. Help the people who follow you do a brilliant job.

