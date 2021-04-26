Entertainment
The La Land 2.0? Chadwick Boseman loses posthumous Oscar, leaving many puzzled
But even the best-conceived plans go astray.
Instead of, Anthony Hopkins, not Boseman, was named best actor for his role in The Father, and the series ended pretty abruptly.
They build the whole show around a Chadwick Boseman ending, then Anthony Hopkins won and didn’t show up
– Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021
Wow, what a really bad idea. And that overshadows the fact that Anthony Hopkins and Chadwick Boseman were brilliant and one of them had to win. The spotlight is now focused only on the producers. Big mistake. Since In Memoriam, this show has been a disaster.
– Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) April 26, 2021
It was a final reminiscent of some of the mind blowing end at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017, when the wrong winner for the best picture was announced.
This The confusion left audiences stunned as La La Land first received the highest honor, the cast and crew took to the stage, and then representatives from PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm, were spotted taking the stage. examine the envelopes. Something had clearly gone wrong.
Warren Beatty, who had read La La Land as the winner moments before, then received the correct card. Moonlight won the best photo after all.
Hopkins beating Boseman, then not even bothering to be there to give a speech to end the show, is one of the strangest finishes I’ve ever seen at an Oscars. And I was in the room when the La La Land fiasco happened.
– Steven Zeitchik (@zeitchikWaPo) April 26, 2021
the Oscar producers who spoiled the announcement of best Moonlight / La La Land picture after watching tonight’s chaotic ceremony pic.twitter.com/kyU6ir6R1E
– Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021
The La La Land fiasco then and now was viewed with a sense of bewilderment and a touch of humor to those who watched.
But posh Bosemans, and the way the show was performed in its final moments, left a lot of people disappointed that he didn’t receive the tribute and honor they felt he rightly deserved. .
The accomplished actor, whose sudden loss to cancer at the end of summer was felt in the distance, had been heralded by critics as the frontrunner as night approached. For months it was celebrated by film organizations as well as casual viewers.
The La La Land Rift was getting funnier and funnier the more you thought about it, which is exactly the opposite reaction I have to this year’s Rift.
– Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) April 26, 2021
Remember when Moonlight conquered La La Land?
This Oscar ending feels the exact opposite of what it felt like.
– Tony Chow (@Tonyhkchow) April 26, 2021
Actor Joaquin Phoenix, who announced the award for best actor on Sunday night, was also a hot topic. After taking the stage, Phoenix said he was meant to talk about acting, and more specifically the transformational moment when an actor discovers the character and fully embodies him.
But I really don’t know anything about it, Phoenix said. I don’t think I’ve ever really had this experience. So I think the only thing I can honestly say is that when I watch these five performances, I feel inspired, and it’s a shame that we have to pick just one.
After reading the nominees, Phoenix announced that Hopkins had won and said the Academy congratulated Hopkins and accepted the Oscar on his behalf because the actor was not present to receive the award himself. He then quickly left the stage and the show ended.
It was, many said, a very anti-climate ending and probably not what the producers had in mind.
Truly the most spectacular anti-climax of an awards ceremony ever. Joaquin Phoenix doesn’t want to be there to give a prize to someone who isn’t there. Like the end of a new Hollywood movie from 1973. Perfect.
– Ashley Clark (@_Ash_Clark) April 26, 2021
The Oscars were so sure Chadwick Boseman was going to win that they rearranged the entire ceremony so that his category could be the last, and then they handed the award to Anthony Hopkins instead … the most chaotic thing and the most messy mess I’ve ever seen.
– Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021
I never really believed that the producers of the show didn’t know who was going to win the awards until they were announced until now.
– Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 26, 2021
After the announcement, tributes were paid to Boseman online by those who remembered his legacy and the impact he had. Others also criticized the way the awards ceremony was organized.
Film director Franklin Leonard weighed in on the discussion and said he wasn’t even stressed that Chadwick didn’t win, as I know Chadwick wouldn’t have been stressed out that he didn’t win.
If Boseman had won for playing Levee in My Raineys Black Bottom, it would have been his first and only Oscar.
Leonard added that what Boseman would have wanted was for people to return to work tomorrow with an inordinately high goal in both art and humanity.
Want to honor the memory of Chadwicks? Do a brilliant job, Leonard said. Help the people who follow you do a brilliant job.
Want to honor the memory of Chadwicks?
Do a brilliant job. Help the people who follow you do a brilliant job.
– Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) April 26, 2021
Shannon Larson can be contacted at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ shannonlarson98.
