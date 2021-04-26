The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Review | Staggering plot developments

Through: Alloy Peg

As fans will recall, The Handmaids Tale’s third season ended on a massive cliffhanger, after June (Elisabeth Moss) staged a mass exodus of nearly 100 children from Gilead to Canada. . After struggling with one of the guards, June managed to shoot him with her gun right after she herself was shot. Some of her fellow workers managed to transport her to safety. We somehow know that it won’t or could be the end of June, despite his willingness to die for the cause.

The other huge cliffhanger from last season found Serena Joy (the excellent Yvonne Strahovski) and her husband Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes, scary and intense as always) traveling to Canada to pick up Junes’ daughter Nichole. , which of course they consider theirs. After plotting with a Canadian diplomat, Serena turned Fred over to border officials, planning to do her best to get Nichole back.

A third gripping plot point we saw unfold was Junes’ attack on Commander Winslow (Chris Meloni in a juicy role). During a visit to Jezebels for information, June murdered Winslow and the body was carefully disposed of by Marthas, to the stirring tensions of Cloudbusting by Kate Bush. (This isn’t the first time Kate Bush’s music has been used to stop the show’s core: remember the gallows scene with This Womans Work? I hope Kate Bush tells us more; ideally something from Hounds of Love. one about the witch.)

With all of these high-stakes storylines, viewers will no doubt be left to wonder how things will turn out.

Unsurprisingly, we’ll definitely be spending more time in Canada in season four. We saw how Moira (Samara Wiley) adapts to her work helping refugees, helping them adjust and showing them real skills as a counselor. Luke (OT Fagbenle), having spoken briefly with June, still hopes to be reunited with her and their daughter Hannah. We also saw Emily (Alexis Bledel, captivating as always) escape with Nichole to Canada, now slowly adjusting to her freedom after years of trauma and brutality. She reconnected with his wife (Clea Duvall) and son, but the adjustment was very difficult.

One of the things that characterizes the resistance efforts of the Handmaids, Marthas, and their followers is that for every step forward there seem to be two steps back. The punishment is usually swift and cruel. Although she was injured after being beaten at the end of season three, Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) is more determined than ever to do her evil justice.

Things are somewhat scattered and tense in Gilead, after the loss of Fred Waterford to the Canadian government and what is known as the demise of Commander Winslow, who leaves behind a wife, six children and even a maid. One character that continues to fascinate is Nick Blaine played by Max Minghella. Despite rising through the ranks of the Gileads Patriarchal Army, Nick still feels loyal to June. The question is, who is he most willing to betray first: his lover, or his government that has given him power and wealth?

Several new cast members are arriving this season, including the excellent Zawe Ashton (Wanderlust and Velvet Buzzsaw) as another aid worker who befriends Moira. There’s also Reed Birney (House of Cards) who plays a rather terrifying character in the upper echelons of Gilead. Bradley Whitford also shines as the conflicting and complicated commander Lawrence, whose story escalates.

As the series progressed, we certainly saw parallels with real life situations taking place in the United States, where I live; especially migrant children torn from our borders and separated from their parents. The war on women is of course very clear in The Handmaids Tale and we send cheers whenever one of them escapes Gilead or takes revenge on her oppressors. But we also see how terribly powerful ideology can be, and how the minds and hearts of people can be gripped by it.

I’ve watched the first eight episodes and can report that there are some mind-blowing developments to come: some of them are quite overwhelming, while some are very emotional and others are really thrilling and thrilling. My advice to viewers unable to watch the episodes soon after they air is to avoid social media, as spoilers for this season are bound to be dramatic.

Far from being an escape TV, The Handmaids Tale continues to act as a mirror of our current troubled times and a dark lens focused on our uncertain future.

Season 4 of The Handmaids Tale releases in the US on April 28 on Hulu. Channel 4 will air the drama in the UK, but a broadcast date has yet to be announced.

