Miranda Lambert and Elle King Drop Dance Remix from ‘Drunk’ Sounds Like Nashville

Elle King and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 56th Annual ACM Awards with a leather-wrapped and rocker version from their new duo, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” But now they’ve given the track a scintillating facelift, dropping a dance remix with a Nashville-based DJ. Goldhouse. Combining the brash demeanor of the original track and the theme of live for the night with a new propelling rhythm, the remix takes on the club-beating feel of a scintillating ‘hard-hitting’ anthem. Propulsive beats and fast electronic sounds pump energy, while cheerful vocals stay on top of the mix, making it the perfect soundtrack for a late night dance party. The track comes just as the singers return to dance-capable stages, with the two shots getting back in front of the audience. Miranda Lambert just completed a five-night stand at “World’s Largest Honky Tonk,” her first live performances at Billy Bob’s Texas, and a press release recounted the evening as a triumphant return to her roots, filled with gratitude on Lambert’s part. It was amazing to be in front of a live audience, to share this energy and sense of community that we missed so much, she said. I am so grateful to Billy Bobs for creating an environment night after night to ensure that we could all enjoy these moments together, in a safe way. King, meanwhile, will hit the road in July on Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show tour, which kicks off July 28 in Gilford, New Hampshire, an east expecting her first child with her fiance Dan Tooker.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos