Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly returned to the hotel where they had their first date





Things can be officially over between Jennifer lopez and Alex rodriguez, but it seems that there is still affection between the former affiait couple or at least, the time of another friendly meal. After announcing their split on the Today show just over a week ago, source said Page six that they spotted the ex-couple having dinner together over the weekend at the Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, the same place they went to on their first date in 2017. Lopez is also said to have been reported. owns a $ 28 million mansion close. While the two stars can insist that things between them are over for good, the source said: There always seemed to be love and respect. In 2017, Lopez said Vanity Fair of the couple’s first meeting, I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said: No, I don’t drink, and he asked me if it bothered me if he had one. He was nervous and it was really cute. Rodriguez confirmed, I wasn’t sure if it was a date. Maybe we saw each other at night because of his work schedule. I went uncomfortable, not knowing his situation. It would be incredibly productive for me to sit down with one of the smartest and tallest women in the world, especially a guy like me who is going through tough times, readjusting, recovering from the people there. . I thought it would be a win-win no matter what. He added, she told me around the third or fourth round that she was single. I had to get up and readjust my thoughts. I went to the bathroom and had the courage to text him. This text said you look sexy AF, and the rest is celebrity relationship history. Rodriguez initially seemed quite downtrodden when it came to his split from the pop star, posting an Instagram story the night before their joint breakup announcement of a corner of his house filled with romantic photos of him and Lopez and their names drawn in. a heart in the sand like the soft stumps of Coldplay’s Fix You play in the background. But now it looks like the retired MLB player is starting to find solace as, after his alleged dinner with his ex, he posted a photo on his Instagram Stories from a mirror with the quote, Today I choose to d ‘accept the things that I cannot change. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair Britney Spears Doc’s shocking melancholy you’ve never heard of

Letter from RO Kwons to Asian women whose hearts are still breaking

Angelina Jolie offers to testify against Brad Pitt in extended divorce

The 14 Best Retinol Products For A Skin Reboot

British constitution expert explains why Royals are trapped

Breaking the case of London’s acrobatic rare book thieves

How a jurassic park The roller coaster has been attacked by real raptors

From the archives: The disturbing signs in Ted Ammons East Hampton Murder

Serena Williams, Michael B. Jordan, Gal Gadot and many more arrive on your favorite screen in April 1315. Buy your tickets for Vanity Fairs Cocktail Hour, Live! here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos