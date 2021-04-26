Kanye Wests’ first pair of Yeezys sell for a record $ 1.8 million





Topline The original pair of prototype Yeezy sneakers worn by Kanye West at the 2008 Grammys sold for $ 1.8 million on Monday, setting a world record for shoes and sneakers as a luxury collector’s item in the high market. range. Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during Power 106 Powerhouse at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 … [+] in Anaheim, California.

FilmMagic

Highlights The Sothebys auction house announced on Monday that the rare Yeezys were sold in a private sale to Rares, a platform that allows users to buy and trade stocks in individual pairs of sneakers. The pair’s shares will be made public and will be up for grabs in June, according to the Rares website, which will allow shareholders to invest in them. West wore the prototypes during his performance at the Grammy Awards in 2008 and gave the world their first glimpse of what would later become the billion-dollar Yeezy empire of Wests, Sothebys said, and marked a historic moment. in the sneaker industry. West performed his hits Stronger and Hey Mama in sneakers that night, which marked one of his first public appearances since the death of his mother, Donda in 2007, and also saw the rapper win four Grammy Awards, including that of the best rap song and the best. Rap album. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The black leather high top shoes would continue to inspire the Yeezys’ first shoe drop the following year, the Nike Air Yeezy 1 in 2009. West then released another pair with the US sportswear giant before switching to rival company Adidas in 2013 after Nike. refused to pay western royalties, he said. Kanye West’s prototype Yeezy 1 sneakers sold out for a record sum on Monday.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Key context Monday’s sale shattered a record set last year when a pair of Nike gaming shoes NBA superstar Micheal Jordans sold at auction for $ 615,000. Last year, Forbes West was estimated to be worth $ 1.3 billion, in part thanks to Yeezy’s success. The record-breaking Yeezy sneakers were exhibited in the Sothebys space in Hong Kong before being sold. The pair of prototypes was the first put on the market by Nike in a charity auction supporting Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, according to Sothebys. Further reading Record-breaking sneakers: Michael Jordans shoes sell for $ 615,000 (Forbes) Kanye West is now officially a billionaire (Forbes)

