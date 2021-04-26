New version of The Mosquito Coast from Apple TV + a little bumpy but packed with drama | TV review | Culture & Leisure

The first two episodes of the new Apple TV + drama series Mosquito Coast are so addicting that we maybe should have expected the show to level off.

The tech giant’s streaming platform has made the first four episodes available for review. The first two hours, led by Rupert Wyatt, director of Rise of the Planet of the Apes, of this seven-hour season skillfully set up the premises and set the character dynamics while moving the story forward.

The third and fourth hours keep the stakes very high, but feel primarily designed to stretch the story being told.

The Mosquito Coast is an adaptation of Paul Theroux’s award-winning 1981 novel, already made into a 1986 film starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and River Phoenix.

This version stars Justin Theroux, Paul’s nephew, as the central character Allie Fox. As well as being a brilliant inventor with contempt for American consumerism, Allie is a fugitive from the government. He, his wife, Margot (Melissa George), and their children, Dina (Logan Polish) and Charlie (Gabriel Bateman), live under false identities and off the grid on farmland in Stockton, California.

The first episode, Light Out, begins with Allie showing Charlie his big new creation, a system that can create ice from fire.

Water, fire, a decent vacuum seal, Allie says after producing a pristine cube for her teenage son. No waste.

His technique, he says, could change the lives of places around the world without electricity.

However, based on the Allies’ reaction after receiving an envelope from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, people there are not impressed. This is very bad news as the family is seriously strapped for cash as Allie cannot support them in the work he does for a neighboring business and various other lucrative small businesses. This man sees profit in what others throw away, including used cooking oil, but the income he generates only goes a long way.

He refuses to allow Margot to contact her parents to ask for money, he doesn’t even allow anyone in the house to have a phone, a rule Dina is not good at following and starts selling his wife on. a plan for the family business in Mexico, where they will live on a boat.

You don’t get freer than a boat, he says. And good luck finding us, by the way.

The government finds them long before that, however, and they must flee immediately.

From there, The Mosquito Coast is all about Allie trying to safely move her family from point A to point B. Despite her intelligence and resourcefulness, it’s an easy task.

Even when The Mosquito Coast starts to feel like it’s hanging around a bit, it’s still usually a strenuous hike. We suspect the family will survive many dangerous situations unscathed, but the tension is there.

Sometimes, maybe even once per episode, its writer and showrunner, Neil Cross (Luther), asks the viewer to swallow something quite far-fetched. This is the biggest cost of doing business with this show.

It can also be a little frustrating how The Mosquito Coast dissuades Allie and Margot from revealing to their children and by extension to us what Allie did years ago to put him in Uncle’s sights. Sat.

Where he excels is in his performances. Theroux (The Leftovers) is particularly engaging as Allie contemplates getting out of the jam after the jam by using all the levers available for him to pull, while objecting to how Americans have been conditioned to buy so much more. than what they need.

George (In Treatment), too, brings something to the table as Margot, a determined and resourceful character in her own right who complements what we get in Allie nicely.

While Bateman (Lights Out) doesn’t show much reach across four episodes, Charlie fundamentally adores his lesser-known Polish father (The Astronaut Farmer) impresses here. Sa Dina is trying to maintain a relationship and plan her college years when The Mosquito Coast begins, and it would be an understatement to say that she runs into her father.

Considering that more than half of the season brings the Fox family forward so far in Paul Theroux’s story, Apple almost certainly hopes to produce future volumes; it’s best to put aside all expectations this season will tell a full story.

What you can expect is a largely thrilling, sometimes frustrating trip.