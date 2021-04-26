Questlove’s Golden Crocs were the life and sole of the 2021 Oscars red carpet





Matt Petit / AMPAS via Getty Images

Gold is a popular color in Oscars: Every year someone wears it and ends up looking a bit like an Oscar statuette. But this year, Questlove, the show’s musical director, took golden fashion to a whole new level with a pair of gold Crocs. Vogue magazine took notice, tweeting “Questlove and its Golden Crocs arrived on the red carpet at the Oscars 2021”. The fashion bible seemed to like the look, posting a story titled, “My red carpet obsession at the Oscars is Questlove’s Golden Crocs.” And if Anna Wintour’s crew approves, the shoe fits. In a night of quirky moments like Glenn Close does “Da butt” and Daniel Kaluuya, best supporting actor, embarrasses his mother, this sleazy yet shiny shoe choice drew fierce fashion comments on social media. “Questlove can wear gold fangs to the Oscars, but I have to wear black shoes for a work uniform?” lamented a Twitter user. Questlove can wear gold fangs to the Oscars, but I have to wear black shoes for a work uniform? # Oscars2021 Sherodan Burke (@Sher_odan) April 25, 2021 Some viewers were clamoring for their own pair of Gold Crocs. “QUESTLOVE WEARS GOLD CROCS. GOLD CROCS. WHERE CAN I GET THEM?” wrote a Twitter user. Another said: “I never knew I wanted a pair of crocs until I saw Questlove wearing gold ones on the red carpet.” QUESTLOVE WEARS GOLD CROCS. CROCS D’OR. WHERE CAN I GET THEM? #Oscars Meghan Hale (@meghanrhale) April 25, 2021 I never knew I wanted a pair of crocs until I saw Questlove wearing gold ones on the red carpet. FLEG FECTRE (@aymbs) April 26, 2021 Does he paint them himself? Did the company custom-made them for him? Did it matter? He definitely looked comfortable, unlike some of the staggering participants in pointy heels. “I can only dream of reaching@questlovethe level of class and comfort with these gold#Oscarscrocs, ”the official Hulu account tweeted. It’s been 10 minutes and I haven’t stopped thinking about Questlove’s golden fangs. #Oscars Seana Johnson (@seanabean) April 25, 2021 In high school they made fun of me for wearing fangs. Now watch. (@JohnPocasangre) April 26, 2021 New movies coming in 2021: Mortal Kombat, Black Widow and more

