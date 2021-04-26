I want what they have: Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza





Love is a thing of many splendors, especially when you look at it from the outside. In this new column, let’s take a good look at the celebrity couples who give us hope for our own romantic future, and try to learn what we can from their well-documented connections. It was the fix hair seen around the world: at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday, actor Riz Ahmed, nominated for his performance in Sound of metalstopped on the red carpet to fix the hair of his wife Fatima Farheen Mirzas, jokingly I’m the official groomer. Admittedly, I’m pretty gay, and yet … I just can’t stop thinking about Ahmed holding his finger in front of the cameras and turning to his wife to run his long and elegant mane over her shoulders . It’s so deeply sexy in a way I can’t fully describe, but I think it has something to do with the level of intimate care on display. It’s like they’re posing for a picture of Huji Cam at home, except it’s the Oscars and everyone watching, and Ahmed doesn’t care because he just wants his wife’s hair to be beautiful so that she can be happy on her big night out, and, yes, I am crying. As if the timing of the hair fixation isn’t swoony enough, Ahmed and Mirza have an equally adorable dating story. The two met at the same table in a Coffee; as Ahmed recalled on Tonight’s showWe were both jostling each other on the same laptop jack points. I find this interesting because the only thing my scramble between charger and charger on my laptop has ever led to is a tense and silent standoff with a stranger I then felt too embarrassed to ask to look at my computer laptop when I went to buy a muffin. The love story only gets better from there, with Ahmed and Mirza to marry secretly last winter. Obviously, he has remained super intimate and socially distant. There was just, like, hardly anyone there, really, Ahmed said at the time, adding: We did it in a backyard, which is nice in a lot of ways. And I think the nicest part about it was that you didn’t have 500 aunts around you pinching your cheeks. Rude to aunts, but okay! Selfishly, one of my favorite details about Ahmed’s marriage is the fact that he got married to a writer. (Mirzas’s first novel 2018, A place for us, which focuses on an Indian Muslim family living in northern California, made New York Times bestseller list.) I wouldn’t flatter myself by comparing myself to Mirza after all, novels and blogs aren’t the same, but their union still gives me hope that maybe, one day, I grab the attention of an attractive celebrity while I have a coffee. Sure, Mirza probably isn’t writing on a 2013 MacBook that’s still stained with jam, but I still thank her for inspiring me.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos