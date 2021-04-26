Shadow & Bone: How the Shadow Fold is Created

Shadow and Bone has a lot going for it, but the Fold is the center of the discussion. Here is how it was created and the circumstances surrounding its origin.

Warning! Major spoilers ahead for Shadow and bone season 1.

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s series of books, Shadow and bone takes place in a complex fantasy world divided in its middle by the Shadow Fold, a dark entity created hundreds of years before the start of the Netflix series. The Fold is, in and of itself, an antagonist of the show that people from all over Ravka and the surrounding area are afraid to walk through. Its creation dates back to the black heretic, a dangerous figure, but there is a deeper explanation for its existence.

Shadow and bone follows the story of Alina Starkov, a cartographer stationed in the First Army, a military regiment fighting in war with Shu Han and Fjerda. While on a mission to cross the fold of shadow (aka, the fold or the non-marine), the powers of Alishas Sun Summoner, which allow him to summon and manipulate the light, are turned on. Alina survives the fold, and her powers become of interest to General Kirigan, who is later revealed to be the black heretic himself.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Shadow and Bone: Complete Actors & Characters Guide

The Shadow Fold is discussed often, with characters surviving it a few times. Rather than leaving the backstory of the folds a mystery, Shadow and bone devotes time to flesh out the circumstances that led to its creation. Here’s what exactly the fold is, the creatures hiding inside it, and how it came to be.

What is the fold in the shadow and the bone

Created hundreds of years ago by Kirigan in his quest for more power, the Shadow Fold is a sinister and impregnable patch of darkness. The dark swath rises from the ground to the sky, separating Ravka into an eastern and western region. It also extends to the northern and southern borders, making it difficult to reach the other side of the country. The fold has apparently widened since its inception, which makes it all the more spooky. The odds are better when you take the single scull, a craft that looks like a traditional boat but can travel smoothly along the sand inside the fold. People are afraid to cross it because of the dangers that are in this fear mainly comes from the volcra, winged monsters that attack and kill humans.

Shadow and bone is quick to present the fold and the disturbing feelings that surround it. So many people have lost their lives trying to walk through it and its presence is also the source of much of the tension between the Grisha, people capable of manipulating matter (and who look like magic), and the rest of the country. The fold has also affected the geopolitics of the region. First Army General Zlatan doesn’t want the Fold to be brought down at all because it benefits him in his goals of ruling West Ravka as a separate nation. Meanwhile, others took advantage, such as the conductor, who smuggled people from East to West Ravka. As for Kirigan, he wanted to arm the Fold to expand his power and possibly help the Grisha, who mainly became soldiers in his Second Army.

The origins of the Volcra in Shadow & Bone

When talking about the fold, it’s not just its darkness and size that is considered terrifying, but the living volcra within, monstrous creatures preying on anyone who chooses to pass. Volcra are large beasts with razor sharp wings and teeth. They look a lot like overgrown bats, but with rounder heads. Volcra seem to sense humans through sound and congregate when attacking.

Their origin story is sad as the volcra were humans who lived in the region where the fold now exists. The sinister creation of the Kirigans effectively turned them into vicious creatures, they are men, women and children whose lives have been lost because of his actions. It is not known where the volcra take their prey when they take flight, but the Shadow and bone the characters have seen firsthand the death and terror that accompanies them. Maybe when Alina gets strong enough she can really tear down the fold and offer the volcra the peace of this dark existence.

How the fold was created in Shadow & Bone

Shadow and bone The fifth episode of Season 1 was a major turning point for the characters and the story. More importantly, Baghra brought to light the Kirigans’ manipulations on Alina, who had started to fall in love with him. Baghra revealed the twisted truth: General Kirigan has been the black heretic who created the fold and he also had no intention of destroying it. Hundreds of years before being the general of the Second Army, which fought for the king of Ravka, Kirigan sought to build his own Grisha army to retaliate. Kirigan was not happy with the treatment of Grisha, who was ostracized and kicked out. After the death of Luda, a Grisha healer and lover of the Kirigans, he became even more angry with the kings’ assault and decided to use Merzost to regain control.

Typically, Grisha uses Small Science, the practice of manipulating matter in all its forms. They made things out of the physical world around them. But, the Fold was created out of something far more powerful and out of control. Merzost, long regarded as an abomination of Grishas skills, pushes the boundaries of petty science and those who practice it have the ability to create things entirely from scratch. As such, merzost is unstable and dangerous. No wonder Baghra feared his son would use it.However, Kirigan sought his power precisely because he was hungry for it, believing he could control it like his grandfather, the Grisha Ilya Morozova, tried to. Building an army was the goal, but the consequences were dire. Naturally, the Kirigans’ first use of merzost resulted in the unexpected creation of the crease, which exploded behind it shortly after whispering a spell in Old Kavkan and forcing the king soldiers to bend to its will.

The appearance of the Fold in Shadow and bone marked a major change for Kirigan and Grisha. Interestingly, Folds’ initial creation looked like nothing more than a long dark cloud; a thin wall erected as a barrier. It’s much thicker these days and it seems to have grown since its inception, Kirigan using Amina’s powers to amplify his own and push the limits of the crease further into the Shadow and bone season 1 finale. How Kirigan will continue to weaponize the Shadow Fold is unclear at this time, but its dominant presence will surely continue to factor in the series’ mythology going forward.

Next: Netflix: All Movies & TV Shows Releasing April 2021

Interview with Luke Goss: Hollow Point



