Actress shares healing process after leg injury

Ashley Judd share a glimpse of her difficult recovery progress. The actress caught on Instagram Sunday to take stock of his progress in physiotherapy months after tripping over a fallen tree and seriously injuring his right leg. At the time, Judd said she was deep in the rainforest looking for endangered bonobo monkeys. “I wake up. I remember when I started sleeping through the night. I remember when I started having dreams (of both types) again,” she wrote. Juddshared photos and videos of her recovery process, which included exercises to stretch her legs in different directions. “With the kind of injury I have (and a lot of others), we’re talking about degrees. In the video, 109 degrees was an outrageous dream, and trying to reach it was agony. I did 60 of these heel slips a day. I sobbed through them, ”she continued. Original story:Ashley Judd provides health updates and thanks hospital staff after breaking a leg in the rainforest However, she added that she was able to overcome the pain through “the loving exhortation and validation of my many friends.” Judd also celebrated his progress, noting that “Yesterday I effortlessly reached the benchmark of 130 degrees.” “I can almost reach my knee as you see in a photo. My feet can rest almost parallel. Knee moves forward, all four fractures heal. Peroneal nerve injury will take at least a year I focus hard to move very still foot (and I enjoy my sisters’ medical grade massages that remind my brain that I have a right foot). Come June, I’ll be walking with braces and a cane. “ Ashley Judd:Fighting sexual misconduct is about ‘ending impunity’ for offenders Although Judd has been sharing updates with her followers for the past few months, she first discussed the injury with New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof in February, appearing remotely from an intensive care unit trauma unit in South Africa. Judd shared what it was like to be in the rainforest for hours. “I’m going into shock,” she recalls. “I passed out… and all I can do is say it and say, ‘The pain is really intense right now. My teeth are chattering. I’m in a cold sweat. I think I’m going to throw up. Can I have water? The Lord is my Shepherd. I don’t want to. And I believe that God is with us in our sufferings. “ Eventually, Judd went to an operating table in South Africa, which she knows is not offered to most people who live in Congo. “Another Congolese person, that would have been the end of their options,” Judd said. “It would have been the end of their leg and probably the end of their life.” Contributor: Charles Trepany







