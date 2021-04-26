Disneyland reveals what replaces problematic scene on jungle cruise





In a move that seems perfectly timed to coincide with a massive backlash online to a man complaining that Disney’s ‘wake-up’ is ruining the experience of being in the parks, Disneyland has just released a preview of how the one of its most controversial rides will watch when it reopens.

Jungle Cruise, Disney announced earlier this year, is in the process of getting an update to remove what many people have called the colonialist cartoons of “natives”.

“As Imagineers, it is our responsibility to ensure that the experiences we create and the stories we share reflect the voices and perspectives of the world around us,” Carmen Smith, Director of Development and Development Strategies. inclusion at Walt Disney Imagineering, said on the Disney Parks blog. “With Jungle Cruise, we’re bringing what people love: the humor and spirit of our amazing skippers to life, while providing the necessary updates.” Primarily, these updates seem to remove “natives” from scenes where they are either portrayed as hostile savages or as servants. Instead, more animals will be added to the ride, and a new character of a skipper whose “trip is going badly,” described Imagineer Kevin Lively, former skipper of the Jungle Cruise at Disneyland. Disneyland revealed a first look at the changes on Monday. Spoiler alert: They involve Trader Sam, the character who held the shrunken head at the end of the ride. In the scene revealed today, the “Jungle Chief Vendor,” the eponymous chef of Trader Sam’s enchanted Tiki bar, will transform the lost and found section into a gift shop. Whether you are able to purchase one of this “found” inventory, however, is everyone’s guess.





