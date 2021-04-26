Aziz Ansari’s ‘Master of None’ season 3 trailer revealed





The long-awaited third installment of the romantic comedy series co-created by Aziz Ansari presents a very different storyline.

The long-awaited third season of Master of None has a trailer, although the storyline is quite different from what fans might imagine. The trailer (below) features the five-part season which chronicles the relationship between series supporting character Denise (Lena Waithe) and partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie) rather than focusing on the romantic adventures of the character from co-creator Aziz Ansari, Dev Shah a struggling actor who was the focal point of the first two seasons. The episodes are directed by Ansari and written by Ansari and Waithe. From the description: “This new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility and personal growth both together and apart. Overwhelming personal losses while the existential questions of love and life are made. Season three offers an evolution of the series that remains committed to the previous seasons while innovating in itself. ”Waithe’s character, Denise, also appeared in both. first seasons of the series, and Waithe previously co-wrote the Emmy-winning season two episode, “Thanksgiving.” Master of None debuted with acclaim and fan popularity in 2015 and aired its second season in 2017. In 2018, Ansari was charged with sexual misconduct by a woman who had a date with the actor and the ‘described as acting too aggressively and said the experience had left her feeling’ violated ‘and’ taken advantage of ‘. Ansari defended himself in a statement, writing: “I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted and finally went on a date. We went to dinner. , then we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual. “ Master of None took a break, but Ansari released a Netflix comedy special,At present,in 2019, which further addressed the issue. “There were times I was scared, there were times I felt humiliated, other times I felt embarrassed, and ultimately I felt bad that this person felt that way” , he said in the special. He later added that if the problem has made “other people more thoughtful, that’s a good thing.” Master of None returns Sunday, May 23 on Netflix.







