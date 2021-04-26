Olivia Rodrigo talks about her debut album, “SOUR” in ELLE interview





While the whole world is apparently waiting for Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, SOUR, the Disney star and singer-songwriter opens with the discovery of his “brand”, his avalanche success and his musical influences such as ItMay cover star.

While we all know and love "Drivers License" as Rodrigo's record debut single, the eighteen-year-old singer initially thought his success would turn into a problem. "I thought I was going to be really in my head, like, 'I'll never write a song as good as this again'," she said. It. Instead, Rodrigo revealed that "Driver's License" actually gave him "a lot of confidence" in his voice. During his It interview, Rodrigo's kitchen was "strewn with balloons and flowers" following the success of that very song. The contrast between that and her bedroom – which she considers her "songwriting oasis" – proves that even though she's the new it-girl in music, she's still human at heart. Rodrigo's room has been described as a college dorm with an unmade bed and "clothes strewn on the floor." She also has photos of her songwriting inspirations hanging on the wall – Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette and Gracie Abrams, to name a few. She also has her guitar and electric keyboard handy, plus a whiteboard filled with handwritten lists – including the word "SOUR" in bubble letters. "These are songs that I love and want to reference, and songs that I wrote that I want to clean up," Rodrigo said. Rodrigo found commercial success after starring in Disney projects like Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She got her first big break from songwriting after writing "All I Want" for the latter. Growing up as a child star, Rodrigo said she was under constant pressure to find out who she was as executives tried to find her personal mark. Regarding his brand in 2021, Rodrigo said that the success of "Drivers License" and "Deja Vu" helped her understand. "I think writing songs has really helped me understand what I love about my art and myself," she said. "I just want to be effortless, I guess. Whether it's in my fashion, my songs or my social media, I just wanna be like, 'Yo, it's me. And I am sometimes as weird as fucking, and I am sometimes polite and put together. "I think that's the antithesis of a brand. " Olivia Rodrigo's first album, SOUR, falls on May 21.

