SF Symphony sets return for live concerts at Davies Hall





Fans of the San Francisco Symphony have been waiting for the return of live concerts at Davies Symphony Hall. Now that day is almost here. A new series begins on May 6 and 7, with musical director Esa-Pekka Salonen leading the orchestras’ first live program since the pandemic closed the hall. The program includes Sibelius Rakastava, George Walkers Lyric for Strings, Carl Nielsens Little Suite, Caroline Shaws Entracte and Griegs From Holbergs Time Suite. Seven additional events, until June 25, are on the program, starting with pianist Jeremy Denk leading a program featuring works by Bach, Mozart, Gerald Finzi and William Grant Still (May 13-14) , followed by James Gaffigan, director Schoenbergs Verklrte Nacht, Barbers Adagio for Strings and the US premiere of Freya Waley-Cohens Talisman ”(May 20-21). Additional concerts will be conducted by Ken-David Masur (May 27-28), Joseph Young (June 3-4), Joshua Weilerstein (June 10-11) and Salonen (June 24-25), with programs to be announced. Reduced capacity and other pandemic-related health precautions will be in effect. Announcing the series, Salonen said: A friend recently told me: We just need to get started. I feel joy and relief that I can finally do just that with the San Francisco Symphony. We are going to these concerts after working as a unit to bring music into your homes in unique and meaningful ways this year. We are now welcoming the public to our home – something we didn’t know we took for granted. Let’s start, together. Each program will begin at 7 p.m. and will last 75 minutes, with no intermission. All tickets for the May 6-7 event and a portion of the tickets for the remaining programs are reserved for medical professionals and other frontline workers in the event of a pandemic. All other tickets will go on sale to the general public starting May 6. Prices range from $ 45 to $ 95; 415-864-6000; www.sfsymphony.org. Symphony officials add that the plan to reopen the live concert was made in accordance with city and county COVID safety regulations. Customers, musicians and all other participants will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, and masks will be required. Additionally, officials said there would be “dramatically reduced concert hall capacity, contactless tickets, assigned seats that maximize physical distance, increased ventilation and filtration standards, and other measures. security in place. More information on COVID security measures for concerts is sfsymphony.org/safety.

