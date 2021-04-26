Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar win ends night of diversity

LOS ANGELES Breaking with tradition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to close its Oscars ceremony on Sunday with the award for best actor instead of best film.

It was easy to see why. The late Chadwick Boseman, nominated for his visceral performance in My Raineys Black Bottom, was the runaway favorite, and a thank you speech from his widow was sure to be an emotional moment. Additionally, the award for best actor had been awarded to a black man just four times in 93 years, and celebrating Mr. Boseman at the climax of the night after a year in which racial justice was at the forefront of the Conscience of the country would put an exclamation mark on the academies’ aggressive efforts on diversity and inclusion in recent years.

It turned on him dramatically.

The film establishment chose Anthony Hopkins instead, honoring his performance in The Father as a man with dementia. Apparently certain that Mr. Boseman would win, Mr. Hopkins had decided not to attend the ceremony. With no one to accept the award, the Oscars broadcast abruptly ended, leaving the academy wondering if they had misjudged their voting body.

At 83, I didn’t expect to receive this award which I really didn’t have, Mr Hopkins said in a video speech released Monday morning from his hometown in Wales where he paid tribute to Mr. Boseman.