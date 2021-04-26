Entertainment
Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar win ends night of diversity
LOS ANGELES Breaking with tradition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to close its Oscars ceremony on Sunday with the award for best actor instead of best film.
It was easy to see why. The late Chadwick Boseman, nominated for his visceral performance in My Raineys Black Bottom, was the runaway favorite, and a thank you speech from his widow was sure to be an emotional moment. Additionally, the award for best actor had been awarded to a black man just four times in 93 years, and celebrating Mr. Boseman at the climax of the night after a year in which racial justice was at the forefront of the Conscience of the country would put an exclamation mark on the academies’ aggressive efforts on diversity and inclusion in recent years.
It turned on him dramatically.
The film establishment chose Anthony Hopkins instead, honoring his performance in The Father as a man with dementia. Apparently certain that Mr. Boseman would win, Mr. Hopkins had decided not to attend the ceremony. With no one to accept the award, the Oscars broadcast abruptly ended, leaving the academy wondering if they had misjudged their voting body.
At 83, I didn’t expect to receive this award which I really didn’t have, Mr Hopkins said in a video speech released Monday morning from his hometown in Wales where he paid tribute to Mr. Boseman.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which refused to make officials available for interviews on Monday, has spent the past few years trying to tidy up its home after being excoriated for submitting lists all-white interim nominees in 2015 and 2016. It has worked to enact diversity-focused reforms, including inviting around 4,000 artists and executives, focused on women and people from under-represented groups, to become members. The organization now has around 10,000 voters. He says that on 19 percent of its members come from under-represented racial and ethnic communities, up from 10% in 2015.
This year’s ceremony was fortunate to be a showcase for these efforts. On Sunday night, some award handicappers predicted movie history would be made, with the four acting Oscars going to people of color for the first time. Along with Mr. Boseman, Viola Davis was considered one of the top contenders for Best Actress for playing a blues singer in My Raineys Black Bottom. The best actress instead went to Frances McDormand for playing a dour van dweller in Nomadland. It was her third best actress statuette.
Still, the most diverse nominee group in Oscar history has resulted in several notable wins for supporting roles: Daniel Kaluuya, who played Black Panther frontman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, and Yuh- Jung Youn, for his comedic grandmother Minari. She was the first Korean artist to win an Oscar, and only the second Asian woman. Chlo Zhao, who is Chinese, won the award for best director, only the second woman to do so in Oscar history and the first woman of color.
Two black women, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, won Oscars for the first time for makeup and hair. Emerald Fennell (a promising young woman) was the first woman to win an Oscar for solo screenwriting in 13 years. And director Travon Free was the first black man to win in the category of best live-action shorts. He was recognized for Two Distant Strangers, a film about police brutality he directed with Martin Desmond Roe.
This is the blackest Oscars ever, joked Lil Rel Howery, who served as the MC for a musical trivia game that took place near the end of the telecast and featured Glenn Close dancing to Da Butt. , a song from the Spike Lees School Daze soundtrack.
Many agreed that the diversity of this year’s winners proves that the film industry has become more inclusive. Others wonder if this is just another anomaly in a strange year, a year in which most studios delayed the release of many of their bigger budget films because theaters were closed nationwide, and the films released tended to be smaller, independent films widely viewed on streaming services if they were seen at all.
Like everything else, the pandemic affected the way the films were broadcast, which ultimately affected the way the people in the films were nominated, said Todd Boyd, professor of critical studies at the School of Cinematic. Arts from the University of Southern California. It will be difficult to know, for a few more years, if this year is really representative of something or if it is only a circumstance of the pandemic.
Hollywood has been here before. In 2002, when Halle Berry won Best Actress for Monsters Ball, Best Actor went to Denzel Washington (Training Day). It was the first time these awards were given to people of color in the same year, which prompted Mr. Washington to notice Two Birds in One Night from the Oscars stage.
It seemed like a moment of progress. But since then, no other black woman has won the award for best actress, and the last black man to win the award for best actor was Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) in 2007. The academy has been a bit more inclusive in the support categories. In the previous 20 years, there had been four Latin or Black Supporting Actor winners (none were Asian) and six Black Supporting Actress winners (none were Asian or Latina).
There’s so much work to do, guys, and it’s on everyone in this room, Kaluuya said during his acceptance speech. It is not a one-man job. Each of you has work to do.
The academies’ efforts to diversify their membership came after decades of relative stagnation. In 2008, for example, only 105 people were invited to participate.
As part of their 2016 redesign pledge, the group dramatically increased the voting pool for the Oscars, inviting 4,046 artists and executives for membership over five years, including 1,383 from overseas. Almost everyone invited to join the academy accepts, but not all. One of the industry’s most prominent black directors, Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), recently revealed that he did not accept the openings of the academy.
Last year, the academy announced a plan that will require films to meet diversity criteria to be eligible for a nomination for Best Picture, starting with the 2024 awards.
Yet those who have criticized the workings of the film industry are not prepared to praise the efforts of the academies too much.
What we must constantly recognize is that an institution like the academy has given black people nothing, said Rashad Robinson, president of the racial justice organization Color of Change. What the academy has done over the years is have a system and a set of rules that have blocked black careers, which has kept people from being fully seen, which has had an economic impact. on the people. Now that they’re working to make changes, let’s recognize those changes, but don’t give them any rewards they haven’t earned.
The multi-year process has been heartbreaking for the academy.
Inside the secret organization, factions have formed, with some people insisting that the problem is not with the academy, but with the film companies and the lack of opportunities they offer people. colored. Another point of contention was that many academy members also worked for these companies.
A glimpse of the animosity came when Bill Mechanic, an Oscar nominated producer and former studio manager, resigned from the board of the academies in 2018.
We have opted for digital responses to the inclusion problem, barely acknowledging that it is the industry’s problem by far, much more than academies, Mr Mechanic wrote in his resignation letter, that was leaked to the media. Instead, we react to pressure. One governor even went so far as to suggest not admitting a single white man to the academy, whatever the merit!
At the same time, some people have shied away from the Oscars due to its lack of diversity. According to Nielson, fewer than 10 million viewers tuned in to the Sunday night broadcast, down 58% from last year. A member of the academy’s board of governors, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to privacy rules, said market research had shown that people of color, upset by the racial disparity of the candidates (and tired of seeing many of the same people nominated over and over again), had less and less interest in the ceremony. A few small civil rights groups called for the boycotts to be seen.
This was the case with April Reign, the campaign finance lawyer behind the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag in 2015. Despite the changes within the organization, she said she believed the efforts of the academy to diversify its voting body had failed.
It’s always a popularity contest among all white men, she said.
Others see reasons for optimism in this year’s Oscars, no matter how they ended.
To have a movie about Fred Hampton that doesn’t demonize him but famous him, and that provides that larger story of a group of black filmmakers is, you know, a little hard to believe that it would even be made a lot less nominated, Mr. Boyd said of Judas and the Black Messiah. And we could go through each of these examples. It’s good. That’s wonderful. I just don’t want this to be an isolated incident.
