Walmart presents Kanye West’s new logo as a ‘lookalike’





Walmart says Kanye West’s new logo – described in patent paperwork as “the sun’s rays” – looks too much like its 13-year-old sun logo and should be blocked accordingly. Last week, the Bentonville, Arche-based retailer filed an objection with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office over a design the artist filed for Wests Yeezy LLC in January 2020. The design, which West’s company says can be used with sneakers, underwear, T-shirts, furniture, modular homes and even hotel services, consists of eight lines consisting of three points each. that emerge from a circle to form rays, according to legal documents. The problem, Walmart says, is that it looks like the 13-year-old retailer brand, except that Walmart’s sun rays are made up of lines instead of dots. Walmart claims the Yeezys brand will create confusion and a false suggestion of a connection between Walmart and Yeezy, according to the opposition filed on April 21. Walmart claims the Yeezys brand will create confusion and a false suggestion of a connection between Walmart (right) and Yeezy (left). tsdr.uspto.gov Walmart even took issue with the singer’s plans to use the brand for entertainment purposes, saying Walmart had sold products and conducted marketing campaigns in association with Jennifer Garner, the cast of Queer eye, Drew Barrymore, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Sofia Vergara to name a few. West has been busy filing for trade marks lately, including a YZY logo for its Gap collection, which has white letters and is surrounded by a blue box that resembles The Gaps logo. Yeezy signed a deal with Gap last year to design a clothing line for the retailer. The YZY logo, which was filed earlier this month, has not been approved. Walmart and a West lawyer did not immediately respond to the comments.

