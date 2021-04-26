Alien: Marvel’s fiercest Alpha Xenomorph ever





The latest issue of Marvel’s Alien reveals an all-new Xenomorph who could very well be the fiercest creature ever seen in the franchise.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Alien # 2 by Philip Kennedy Johnson, Salvador Larroca, and Guru-eFX, on sale now. Marvel’s Extraterrestrial has continued to add to the iconic sci-fi franchise in a disturbing and gruesome light with a new and growing threat on the Epsilon space station. The Weyland-Yutani company once again conducted sadistic experiments on xenomorphs, thanks to research collected from the Hadley’s Hope colony where Ripley and his team were once anchored in the films. In the latest issue, the company sends its best soldier, recently retired Gabe, to the site to investigate. The mission turns south, however, when he and his team encounter a Xenomorph who may well be the specimen. fiercest ever in the franchise. . Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Alien: How Dark Horse Comics Created The Abandoned Alien Sequel Timeline Gabe learned from his superiors that he had to return to Epsilon to retrieve an embryo, “the alpha,” the team had been working on for years. It’s top secret, so they can’t trust anyone else, and given that he was part of the security service there in the past, they only trust him. Plus, they need him to bring back his son Danny, who led a terrorist faction that has wreaked havoc on the facility. To complete the job, they also need Gabe to sabotage the controls and bring the station into free fall to Earth, which could look like an accident with no further questions from the governments involved. The problem is, when Gabe arrives, a Xenomorph monster is already unleashed. His team is made up of two juniors with little combat experience, so he hopes to avoid any confrontation with living aliens. The team finds a young woman just as the huggers attack her face in her face. Gabe tells his team to kill everything and everyone in sight except Danny, because now it’s the survival of the fittest. Unfortunately, at the end of the number, the lights go out and one of the soldiers is impaled by the spiked tail of a Xenomorph. In the flashing red emergency light, a giant Xenomorph emerges, hinting that it is the alpha. RELATED: Marvel’s Alien Proves Ripley’s Story NEVER Could Have Had a Happy Ending The generally cold stone exterior is shattered with fear, when he notices that the alpha embryo’s cell is empty. Looks like he’s broken away and started feeding, transforming into the beast he and his team are now facing. What makes it even scarier is that Gabe also has an idea of ​​the splicing that took place. Gabe and his team found alien bodies in the form of dogs, confirming that animal DNA from Earth was combined with the Xenomorphs. This is something the First Problem brought up as well, and now it looks like the ultimate killer – one who’s bigger, faster, and stronger – has been unleashed on Gabe and his unsuspecting team. KEEP READING: Alien: How Xenomorphs Already Changed the Marvel Universe Nightwing: Dick Grayson’s new villain is absolutely heartless

About the Author Renaldo Matadeen

(5675 Articles published)

I am a former chemical engineer. It was boring so I decided to write about things that I love. On the geek side, I write about comics, cartoons, video games, TV, movies, and basically anything cheesy. I also write about music in terms of punk, indie, hardcore and emo because hey, they rock! If you’re bored now, you also don’t want to hear that I’m writing for ESPN on the PR side. And yes, I wrote sports for them too! Not bad for someone from the Caribbean, eh? To top it off, I have written short films and documentaries, conceptualizing stories and scenarios from a human interest and social justice perspective. From a business perspective, I make big cheddar (not really) as a copywriter and digital strategist working with some of the biggest brands in the Latin American region. In closing, let me remind you that the geek will inherit the Earth. Oh, for the record, I would love to write the Gargoyles movie for Disney. YOLO. More from Renaldo Matadeen







