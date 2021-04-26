Mortal Kombat HBO Max: opening weekend audience overtakes Godzilla vs. Kong





Mortal Kombat’s HBO Max opening weekend release numbers are higher than the highly anticipated Godzilla vs Kong debut in March.

Mortal combatto chokeGodzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max in viewership during their respective premiere weekends. The highly anticipated debut of Legendary’s fourth MonsterVerse movie came years after the studio announced the film as part of its 2015 lineup. Debut on HBO Max and in theaters in March, expectations were high andGodzilla vs. Kongseemed to exceed them, breaking several pandemic box office records in its first weekend.Godzilla vs. Kongalso beat HBO Max’s other high-profile release in March,Justice League by Zack Snyder. Premiere a little less than a month later,Mortal combatis a relatively untested 21st century theatrical property. The latest movie to be released based on video games,Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, has been widely ridiculed as a major misstep, but expectations were high for the 2021 reboot.Mortal combatMixed reviews for the film criticized the lackluster plot, but noted that super fans of the franchise would likely love the film’s many nods to iconic video games. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: HBO Max: Every Movie & TV Show Coming In May 2021 It seems these fans have turned out in droves forMortal combatHBO Max opening weekend. Samba TV reports that 3.8 million households have logged in to watchMortal combaton the streamer last weekend, with 1.7 million streams on Friday alone. These numbers have exceededGodzilla vs. Kongthe five-day debut on the streamer and doMortal combatThe most watched HBO Max premiere that Samba has ever followed. Mortal combat beatGodzillaagainst Kongin terms of audience this may come as a surprise to some, but as HBO Max continues to roll out high-profile releases on the platform, it seems more and more people are paying attention. Movie fans clamoring for the latest blockbusters can tune in from the security of their own home, and it sounds like Warner Bros. ‘controversial decision is paying off. If the trend continues, the studio’s next films are expected to hit HBO Max, such asThe suicide squadandThe matrix 4, could see even larger numbers. Mortal combatOpening weekend numbers also bode well for a potential sequel. Industry insiders were concerned that WB’s exit strategy could hamper the franchise potential of their biggest films, but there appears to be a clear interest in those releases. It would make it a lot easier for Warner Bros. to justify a continuation of bothGodzilla vs. Kong andMortal combat. With the studio’s big streaming experience ending in 2022, these films would be guaranteed to hit theaters, and with the theater industry starting to show signs of a slow but gradual comeback, right now everyone is a winner. . More: Mortal Kombat 2 Story: How MK 2021 Sets Up The Sequel Source: Samba TV Other actors considered for Pennywise in Stephen King’s computer miniseries

