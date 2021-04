Kanye Wests Yeezy Slide Sandals Sell Same Day, Leaving Some Twitter Confused

The Kanye Wests Yeezy line of shoes with Adidas just launched new slide sandals for infants, children and adults. Returning in three color options titled “core,” “resin” and “pure,” the Yeezy Slide was unveiled on the Adidas website on Monday. The shoes, which currently cost $ 35 for babies, $ 45 for children and $ 60 for adults, were already sold out by the afternoon. KANYE WEST REVEALS OFFICIAL YEEZY X GAP LOGO Representatives for Adidas did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. Kanye did not promote the line on his personal social media accounts. However, the Yeezy Mafia brand’s official Twitter account has informed its customers and followers that the Yeezy Slide will be restocked at some point in June. Under the Yeezy Mafias post, ecstatic Twitter users shared photos and videos of the successful purchases they made online and in person. Meanwhile, other users have expressed disappointment at having to wait longer. KANYE WEST REVEALS ‘VISION 2020’ CLOTHING SUPPORTING PRESIDENTIAL RUN However, not everyone is a fan of the slides. And some users who don’t like the style have even wondered how the shoes sell over and over again. “I think the nursing home bought all of the land,” one Twitter user joked. “They missed those awful but cozy croc-like #yeezyslide things.” “I remember you said the Yeezy Slides were ugly, [but] now they’re exhausted, ”another user wrote with a raised eyebrow and a monocle emoji. KANYE WEST AND GAP TEAM UP TO CREATE YEEZY CLOTHING LINE “It’s a limited version,” another user explained. “Kanye West could tie ‘Yeezy’ on dental floss and you’d all buy it.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP While fans haven’t gone out of their way to defend the shoes online, many have shared their admiration for the brand and their desire to get more pairs for themselves and their family members. Similar posts on the brand were published when Yeezy released his line of slides in the summer 2020 and winter 2019. The Kanyes Yeezy line debuted with Adidas in 2015 with sneakers that typically cost a few hundred dollars a pair. Over the years, rapper “Donda” has been committed to making the brand more affordable, as shown in Teen vogue in 2016. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER In July 2020, Kanye signed a 10-year contract with Gap to create a reasonably priced clothing line, a business move other rappers have made with various brands including Cardi B with Reebok and Travis Scott with Nikes Jordan. Brand.







