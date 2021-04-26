The most delicate moments of the 2021 Oscars





Difficult times during awards season are very common in a normal year, but even more so during the COVID-19 era. Due to social distancing restrictions, the pandemic has made organizing in-person ceremonies a much more difficult task, which means a season full of delayed Zoom acceptance speeches, technical issues, and celebrity interactions. glitch. While this year’s Oscars tried to get as many people as possible for a sense of normalcy, there were still some moments that didn’t quite go as planned. Here we recap the most awkward moments of the 2021 Oscars. Regina King Stumbles After Taking the Stage When Regina King took the stage to present the night’s top prize, she tripped very slightly. King wore a personalized Louis Vuitton to Sunday night’s awards ceremony, which reportedly took 140 hours to make and was embroidered with over 62,000 sequins and 4,000 crystals. Daniel Kaluuya talks about his parents having sex in his speech acceptance Kaluuya’s acceptance speech when he won the award for Best Supporting Actor. He was talking about fate, how wild it is that we all live here on this earth, and then he took a little tour and thanked his parents for having sex all those years ago. mother via the live broadcast was invaluable. During her acceptance speech, one of the winners for “Soul” said, “I’m not supposed to speak” When Dana Leigh Murray went with “Soul” co-director Pete Docter to accept the award for best animated film, Docter was the one who was appointed to speak. However, Murray came upstairs to thank a few of her family, and she kept talking, then quickly said, “I’m not supposed to talk!” Marlee Matlin presenting an award in American Sign Language, but the show cuts it away from her To show a graphic The Oscars asked Marlee Matlin to present an award in American Sign Language, but the problem is that while she was signing , the show was cut off to show a graphic on the screen, so you couldn’t see her signing. Brad Pitt mispronounced Maria Bakalova’s last nameBrad Pitt messed up the pronunciation of Maria Bakalova’s name by presenting her as a candidate, which sounded a lot more like Ba-la-ka-va. Andra Day and Glenn Close got paged during the musical play During a play on the musical trivia of the Oscars, when Andra Day was asked a trivial question, she swore and the show had to beep. Glenn Close was also censored during the same segment, when asked a question. Glenn twerking on camera Glenn tried to twerk right after being censored Anthony Hopkins winning last night’s award but not around to accept it Many pundits predicted Chadwick Boseman would posthumously win Best Actor . This category was reserved for last, but when it came time to announce this award, it actually went to Anthony Hopkins and the actor wasn’t there to accept it. So not only did Boseman not win, but the ceremony also ended on a somewhat flat note.

