Best jewelry at the Oscars 2021





From Andra Day in $ 2 Million Diamond Tiffany & Co. to Zendayas ‘major Bulgari moment and Angela Bassetts’ stunning Chopard earrings, the actresses went for a level of sparkle that suited the bigger night. from Hollywood.

An abbreviated red carpet and intimate event planned for Sunday night The 93rd Academy Awards resulted in a significantly smaller and more organized audience than at previous Oscar ceremonies, but all those up-close looks at Union Station actresses from Los Angeles also gave rise to some stunning glimpses of diamonds and gemstones. Some of the best moments of the night out were the Angela Bassetts Chopard earrings, a terrific combination with her Alberta Ferretti dress and the abundance of Bulgari diamonds that Zendaya wore with her neon yellow Valentino dress. Here’s a look at eight of the night’s most dazzling jewelry moments. Andra Day at Tiffany & Co. The best actress nominated for The United States vs. Billie Holiday turned heads early on the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang Haute asymmetric dress crafted in liquid gold metallic mesh, which she paired with over $ 2 million in diamonds from Tiffany & Co., including these dangling earrings. elegant ears showcasing vivid fancy yellow and white diamonds, set in platinum and 18k yellow gold. ELLE in Chopard Oscar-winning singer-songwriter for Judas and the Black Messiahs Fight for You said she was inspired by Princes’ take on the 1985 Oscars in the design of the embellished hooded cape and wide-leg jumpsuit created by Dundas. Its cobalt blue hue has enlightened her jewelry choices, including this ring from the Chopards Haute Joaillerie collection, adorned with a cushion-shaped purple spinel of 12.649 carats, surrounded by white diamonds and set in 18k white gold. Viola Davis in Forevermark Davis was quickly hailed on social media as one of the best dressed women of the night in a laser-cut dress by Alexander McQueen, with openwork details made possible by a custom-dyed corset that matched her skin tone. the skin of the actress. Davis associated a group of white diamonds with the dress, including this Diamond Bypass ring adorned with 2.70 carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold, from the Forevermark by Rahaminov collection. Renee Zellweger in Cartier Appearing at the Oscars as last year’s Best Actress winner to present this year’s award, Zellweger avoided the red carpet, so it wasn’t until late that night that audiences got their first glimpse of her Armani Priv dress in peony pink silk, as well as from Cartiers. Secret Honeycomb haute joaillerie watch, with a lacquered golden sunray dial hidden behind a rose-cut diamond totaling 7.31 carats. Approximately 24 carats of diamonds embellish the unique piece and are set in platinum and 18K yellow gold. Angela Bassett in Chopard Bassett was among the most talked about stars of the night in her dramatic red gown, a custom design by Alberta Ferretti with draped shoulders and a silk organza train. The actress chose tone-on-tone red pieces for her accessories, including these chandelier earrings with 28.19 carats of rubies and 9.54 carats of diamonds set in 18-carat white gold from the Chopards Haute Joaillerie collection. Zendaya in Bulgarian In addition to her high powered Valentino dress, Zendaya has garnered praise for her jewelry, which included a preview of the latest Bulgarian high jewelry collection, Magnifica, which will launch later this summer. The actress wore a convertible necklace from the collection, a unique piece that can be worn in multiple ways, with two diamond necklaces and a locket that can also be worn as a brooch. Along with her other jewelry, Zendayas’ brilliance totaled 183.3 carats and over $ 6 million. Ariana DeBose in Harry Winston Taking advantage of her moment in the spotlight at her inaugural Oscars, DeBose wore an orange one-shoulder Atelier Versace dress to showcase the trailer at the upcoming West Side Story, in which the Hamilton the actress plays Anita. She finished the look with Harry Winston diamonds, including these Sparkling Cluster earrings, featuring 4.21 carats of diamonds set in platinum. Amanda Seyfried in Forevermark Named Best Supporting Actress for her role as Marion Davies in Mank, Seyfried channeled old Hollywood glamor throughout awards season, and Sunday night was no exception, as the actress was quickly considered one of the night’s favorites in her strapless Armani gown. Priv in hibiscus red pleated tulle. Seyfried accessorized Forevermark’s dress with delicate diamonds, including this grouping of bracelets from the house’s Black Label collection, adorned with diamonds set in 18k yellow gold.







