Diane Warren posts gratitude message after losing Oscar

Don’t worry about Diane Warren, she’s doing great. The superstar songwriter lost for the 12th time in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars, making her the most nominated woman in Oscar history to have none on her shelf. But Monday morning, Warren had already found the silver lining. “OK, so I lost again but you know what was the biggest win ??” she posted on Facebook after not picking up the statue of “Io Si (Seen)” fromThe life to come.“To feel more love and support than I have ever felt in my life. Thanks to everyone in my film music community who voted for this song you are the best of the best and every time you [chose] one of my songs is a huge honor that I do not take lightly and for which I am deeply grateful. Thank you all for all the kind and adorable words of support, it means more than any statue. “ The Oscar for Best Original Song went to H.ER, D’Mile and Tiara Thomas for their collaboration on Shaka King’s “Fight for You” Judas and the Black MessiahThe Grammy winner used her acceptance speech to talk about the power of truth in storytelling. “Musicians, filmmakers, I believe we have an opportunity and a responsibility to me to tell the truth and to write history as it was and how it connects us to today and to what we see. in the world today, ”she said. , adding: “Knowledge is power, music is power and as long as I’m standing I will always fight for us, I will always fight for my people and fight for what is right and I think that that’s what music does and storytelling does. “ Warren, who looked set to win in a Valentino suit and a sequined turtleneck, received a flood of congratulatory messages on social media after the show, which featured all of the nominated songs in a pre-show. broadcast on ABC. Among them is a friend and longtime collaborator Carole Bayer Sager, a full-fledged superstar songwriter. “As an 8-time nominee who won” Arthur’s Theme “once, I can tell you that a victory feels better than a loss, but I can also agree that this is the movie. My song with David Foster, sung by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli, like yours, won the Golden Globe, then lost to song by The prince of Egypt “When You Believe” I can only say, take comfort in the fact that no one knows which song won and that “The Prayer” is still being played and performed around the world, “she posed.” This will be the case with your song. Burt Bacharach wrote one of my favorite songs, “Alfie”, and she lost it to “Talk To The Animals”. Take comfort in knowing that you are a great songwriter and that many of your songs have stood the test of time. Ultimately that’s what every songwriter dreams of. “ Warren was also back at work on Monday, helping promote a new release, the Reba McEntire performed “Somehow You Do,” a song from the upcoming Four Good Days movie starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis. Lucky # 13 …? Ok so I lost again but you know what was the biggest win ?? Feel more love and support than I have ever felt in my life … posted by Diane warren atMonday April 26, 2021







