‘Under Deck Sailing Yacht’ Trailer Teases Dani’s Pregnancy

A storm is brewing! well done sharing a look at the rest of Sailing yacht under the bridge season 2 and the drama has only just begun.

The trailer teased the growing boatmance between Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux and perhaps heralded a major change in life.

The more I know you, the more I love you. Let’s go have sex tonight and if I get pregnant God will! Dani, 33, tells Jean-Luc, 24, at the start of the trailer.

The flight attendant recently announced on social media that she was expecting her first child but did not share any details of paternity.

Dani shared the news via Instagram with a photo of herself proudly showing off her growing baby bump.

It’s just you and me, little baby, the Bravolebrity wrote on Saturday, April 24.

Dani has already said about Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April that she wasn’t looking for a long term relationship with the sailor and was just having a little fun.

She also added that Jean-Luc was very kind and very respectful during their time together on the show.

The trailer for the remaining episodes of Sailing yacht under the bridge also teases more of a love triangle between Gary King, Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba.

Do whatever you want, leave me alone, Sydney said in the promo. The boatswain had already hooked up with the deckhand earlier in the season and then started flirting with Alli.

I didn’t want to drive it. Sometimes things happen, and it has happened. You know, I just had to get out of it. You can’t go on living in the past, Gary said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March about his relationship with Sydney. It shouldn’t have happened. I think we both know that. We both knew that at the time.

Another relation on the rocks was that between the chief stew, Daisy kelliher, and the chief, Natasha De Bourg. The two have argued throughout the season over serve, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be reaching a truce anytime soon.

Natasha said during an appearance on WWHL in march, one of her teammates has strong traits, it is that she expresses herself very frankly and frankly in what she wants.

However, she also responded about one of Daisys biggest weaknesses: she leaves the second stew to do her job.

Daisy shared her side in a separate appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, saying, I think arrogance is right away a bad sign in a leader and arrogance. I think Natasha, to some extent, posted them pretty quickly.

Scroll down to find out what we’ve learned about the rest of Sailing yacht under the bridge Season 2 Mid-Season Trailer: