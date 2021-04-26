Chlo Zhao’s Oscar glory met media silence in China

Beijing’s censorship apparatus is suppressing the filmmaker’s awards season wins since nationalist internet detectors uncovered an old interview she gave in which she made a fleeting remark that was interpreted as critical of his home country.



Chinese filmmaker Chlo Zhao’s Nomadland was the clear winner of the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday night, taking home Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress. In a powerful piece of history, Zhao became the first Asian woman, the first Chinese woman, and the first woman of color to win the top Achievement Award at the Oscars. Back in China, however, his moment of triumph was greeted with general silence from state and mainstream media.

In the hours following the ceremony, neither the official spokesperson for China People’s Daily, state press service Xinhua nor the populist tabloidGlobal Timeshad produced a single report on Zhao’s multiple Oscar victories.

One of the very few covers, on the private news site 163.com, actually took the opportunity of its victory to assert in a not-so-subtle fashion one of the most important and controversial geopolitical priorities. from China. The two-line article stated that Zhao had become “the second Chinese filmmaker to win the Oscar for Best Director, after Ang Lee.” The convention of the Oscars and the world has always been to regard Lee, who was born and raised in southern Taiwan, as a Taiwanese filmmaker and not as a mainland Chinese. But Beijing sees Taiwan as renegade territory and is committed to reuniting the democratically ruled island with mainland China in the coming years and by military means if necessary.

However, Zhao’s removal of Oscar moment wasn’t a total ban. Chinese social media services Wechat and Weibo saw moderate praise for her, and video of her acceptance speech proliferated without being blocked. The professionals of the Chinese film industry especially expressed their astonishment and gratitude for his achievement.Global Times also tweeted about his victory in English, although Twitter was blocked in China, the remark was therefore directed to an international audience.

Chinese authorities have long aspired to the Western cultural prestige conferred by the Oscars. But the removal of Zhao’s moment of glory from the Chinese press had been clearly telegraphed for weeks.

When Zhao won Best Director at the Golden Globes on February 28, another first for an Asian woman, the moment was first celebrated as widely in China as it was in the United States, with Chinese media and users alike. of social media rallying around her as a source. of national pride. Within a day, however, the mood darkened considerably. Internet detectors uncovered old interviews in which Zhao appeared critical of his country, and soon after, the debate and vitriol about his “attitude towards China” spread just as quickly. that adulation had done. Beijing’s internet censors were next to enter the fray, blocking most advertising forNomadlandon social networks. The film’s theatrical release plan announced on April 23 was subsequently hushed up. And for the first time in years, the Oscars ceremony was not broadcast in real time in China (the show is typically aired by public broadcaster CCTV and one of the country’s leading private streaming platforms).

The remark that seems to have stuck in the crawl of Beijing’s censorship apparatus came in an interview Zhao gave nearly ten years ago to the New York City Quarterly,Filmmaker Magazine. Describing the inspirations of his first feature film, Songs that my brothers taught me, of a Native American teenager struggling to find his way on a reservation, Zhao said, “It goes back to when I was a teenager in China, in a place where there are lies everywhere.”

The idea of ​​a Chinese national winning an Oscar and not getting any official adulation at home before would have been unthinkable. In recent years, the Chinese state press has sought every opportunity to celebrate Chinese success at the Oscars, no matter how weak the link. When Green book won the award for best photo in 2019, according to the official news agency Xinhua won the victory of china, noting that the film was co-funded by the film subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (despite the fact that Jack Ma’s internet conglomerate has no creative involvement in the film). The propaganda outlet also claimed some of the glory for this year’s best animated short, Bao, the charming story of a steamed Chinese bun, even though filmmaker Domee Shi immigrated to Canada at the age of two.

That year, when no Chinese national was directly nominated, Xinhua said, “The 91st Academy Awards can be seen as the starting point for a new period of growing Chinese influence in the film industry. international. The film medium is proving effective. in telling human stories that transcend national, political and cultural boundaries. It is encouraging to see more Chinese companies, filmmakers, directors and actors using the medium properly and play an increasingly important role in the increasingly interconnected global entertainment industry. “

In 2021, when China’s most successful international filmmaker in a generation produced a film that won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress, the Chinese state press did not until now nothing to add.