Daniel Kaluuya was wrong for Leslie Odom Jr at the Oscars: the reporter reacts





HFPA reporter Margaret Gardiner sparked controversy behind the scenes of the Oscars press room.

Margaret Gardiner, reporter for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, sparked controversy in the virtual press room for the Oscars 2021 after apparently mistaking Daniel Kaluuya for Leslie Odom Jr. Gardiner was in the press room covering the Oscars for the UK Sunday Times . At Kaluuya’s press conference following her Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor, Gardiner asked her to work with Regina King. Shaka King directed Kaluuya in “Judas and the Black Messiah” and Regina King directed Leslie Odom Jr. in “One Night in Miami”. Kaluuya and Odom were both nominated for the supporting role. “I want to congratulate you on this,” Gardiner told Kaluuya. “I’ve been following you since the start of your career and wondering what it means for you to be led by Regina [King], what that means to you right now with the world as it is. “ Kaluuya responded by telling Gardiner, “Repeat this question, please”, although it was not clear if this was because of an audio issue or because he was confused by his question on her work with Regina King. When Gardiner asked her question again, she cropped it and didn’t mention Regina King. Related Related IndieWire associate editor Kate Erbland, who was also in the Oscars virtual press room, confirmed that Gardiner’s question initially seemed framed as if Kaluuya had starred in a movie directed by Regina King. Erbland added that when Gardiner asked the question again, she left out the part about King, apparently catching her mistake and trying to cover it up. Gardiner took to social media the day after the Oscars to say she didn’t mistake Kaluuya for Odom, write on twitter, “Daniel Kaluuya, I didn’t confuse you with Leslie Odom Jr. I’m sorry if that seemed so. I had wanted to ask about the fact that Regina King was not nominated as director for “A Night in Miami”, and your victory for “Judas and the Black Messiah” for the community at the moment. “ “I wanted to ask him about the victory at the moment. … It’s a zeitgeist moment where people finally recognize the inequalities of organizations, ”said Gardiner The Los Angeles Times. “When I said it, it appeared he couldn’t hear me. “I’m sorry you assumed I can’t tell these two talented men apart,” Gardiner tweeted in a response to critics. “I messed up my question. I will not be believed. I apologize to Daniel, the hypothesis reflects the very world I wanted to ask about. I cannot defend this. I apologize.” The controversy is the latest blunder involving a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that votes for the Golden Globes. The HFPA has been at the center of scandals for months now, recently expelling former President Philip Berk for declaring Black Lives Matter a “racist hate movement”. Daniel Kaluuya’s response to a journalist from #Oscars who thought he was Leslie Odom Jr. and asked him “how it was to be led by Regina [King]? “ Read the full list of winners: https://t.co/Udr9FyooKe pic.twitter.com/NR0bCJdIV1 – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 26, 2021 Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.







