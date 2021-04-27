10 MCU villains who aren’t that scary

The MCU has seen a lot of villains over the past decade, but a lot of them haven’t been that scary.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is defined through its many terrifying villains. From rogue AI that seeks to extinguish all life on earth to power-hungry warlords with the strength to destroy entire planets, threats abound for heroes.

However, some villains aren’t even intimidating from a distance. Whether they have benign appearance and skills to match or are simply incompetent, they have failed to place the protagonist in a position of significant danger. By analyzing examples, we can better understand the most irrelevant threats in the MCU.

ten Justin Hammer failed to provide a challenge for Stark

Justin Hammer was a competitor to Tony Stark and a man who did not share his principles on the ethical use of technology. Despite his malevolence, he was far from his professional opponent in skill and was worth nothing on his own in a fight.

Even despite being surrounded by a small legion of Hammer Industries drones, Iron Man and War Machine were able to defeat them with minimal effort. They commented on the inadequacies of the automatons during and after the skirmish.

9 Bill Foster was a former friend of Hank Pym who helped Ghost

Bill Foster was a former colleague of Hank Pym who assisted Ava Starr on her numerous robberies. He was heartbroken by her degenerative state and the constant agony she was placed in (the damage she suffered eventually becoming so overwhelming that even the Ghost suit wouldn’t protect her).

Despite the illegal actions he tolerates and his antagonistic role in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Foster himself is not a malicious person. This was proven by the way he stopped Starr from killing Hank Pym instantly.

8 Klaw was hardly a challenge for Black Panther and humiliated when he first appeared

Klaw was an arms dealer and villain who first appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron. He was humiliated by the film’s titular villain and lost his hand, forcing him to trade it in for a formidable prosthesis he would use in Black Panther.

Despite this increase, he spent most of his screen time either capturing or fleeing T’Challa and was squarely replaced as the story’s main villain by Killmonger midway through the second act. His streak of failures makes it difficult to see him as a credible threat, no matter how much mechanical power he wields.

7 Arnim Zola was little more than Red Skull’s sidekick

Arnim Zola was the academic sidekick of Red Skull in Captain America: The First Avenger. He was as unimpressive as his skinny appearance suggested, often serving as the Nazi thief’s willful sycophant rather than his own credible threat.

While he may have corrupted and transformed Bucky Barnes into a Winter Soldier and a magnificent HYDRA Sleeper, that speaks only of his intelligence and not his merit as a fighter. Nonetheless, his actions after WWII would have ramifications for the Avengers, as well as the world at large.

6 Taserface was a hacker who wasn’t as intimidating as he looks

Taserface was a pirate who managed to capture Rocket Raccoon. Despite his mangled features and gruff temper, both the man’s name and appearance were played for comedic effect, negating any credibility he might have as a real threat.

He did not have any notable superpowers and possessed extremely weak intelligence. This is how the Guardians were able to make such a clear escape despite their outnumbered brutality on his ship.

5 Jackson Brice was killed by his own employer

Jackson Brice – otherwise known as “Shocker” – was a villain who used illegal technology in the service of Adrian Toomes. He caused enough destruction with his weapons to anger his employer and fire him for his recklessness.

As Jackson was stupid enough to threaten the vulture on his way out (claiming he could tell his boss’s wife what he was doing), he was cremated by an weapon. Toomes immediately offered another of his henchmen to take Shocker’s torch, and his request was almost immediately granted.

4 Loki was not particularly deadly in a fair fight

Loki was Thor’s half-brother and the main antagonist of The Avengers movie. He first appeared in 2011 Thor, with his relatively consistent plan to usurp Asgard throughout his MCU escapades.

However, he’s easily the weakest villain the Avengers have fought together and relies on manipulation to find any semblance of success in his schemes. Without his possession of the Mind Stone, the heroes would have defeated him almost instantly in the Battle of New York.

3 Baron Strucker was a minor villain who was defeated at the start of the Age of Ultron

The merits of a villain are often defined by the impact they have on the plot. Although Baron Strucker was a malevolent HYDRA commander and a skillful warrior in his own right, he was defeated almost instantly at the start of Age Of Ultron.

Its only relevance to the story was to provide Tony with a reason to create Ultron. Since Earth faced a constant number of enemies who never seemed to give in, he hoped that an automated protector would provide a solution to his problems.

2 Whiplash lost to Iron Man early in the story

Whiplash’s energy-based attacks were able to slice through cars. On instructions from Justin Hammer, he ambushed Tony Stark during a race and attempted suicide. Considering that the hero did not have the Iron Man costume at the time, he was not at all prepared for the unexpected threat.

However, he managed to fend off the mercenary’s attacks until he received his equipment. Once properly equipped to fight, Whiplash was quickly defeated – and near the start of the story.

1 Mysterio is not intimidating when his power is revealed

Initially, Mysterio was among the most horrific villains in the MCU. He was able to create nightmarish scenarios that Spider-Man didn’t know how to counter. This was particularly difficult because the nature of his powers was ambiguous.

However, after it became clear that he was only relying on an elaborate series of spotlights to create his illusions, and that he was in fact just an ordinary person, Peter was able to gather his wits and defeat the villain. using the spider sense. Since Mysterio’s equipment does not defend him against physical attacks, the hero’s brute strength quickly crumpled him.

