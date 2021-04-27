Carey Mulligan on her epic Oscar night and jaw-dropping Valentino Couture look





If one person closed the red carpet at the Oscars last night, it was Carey Mulligan. the Promising young woman The star arrived at Union Station with her husband Marcus Mumford wearing a one-of-a-kind couture piece from Pierpaolo Picciolis’ Spring / Summer 2021 collection for Valentino. In an instant, Mulligan rose to the top of all the best dressed lists. I’ve never seen a dress like this, Mulligan shared ahead of the ceremony. It’s such an amazing artistry that goes into designing and creating a dress like this. Mulligans Valentino was truly wearable art. Piccioili named the piece that served as the grand finale to the collection after the artisans responsible for its creation. Nicknamed Debora, Giuseppe, Nina, Paola D, it was embroidered with thousands of iridescent sequins with pearly reflections and required 350 hours of work in the brand’s workshop in Rome. Andre ‘Lucat – AndreKina Photography Accessorized with Cartier haute joaillerie earrings with tourmalines and colored sapphires, a Tyler Ellis clutch and Stuart Weitzman heels, she brought the grandeur we expect from Hollywood’s biggest night. To polish things up, hairstylist Jenny Cho gave Mulligan a classic updo, while makeup artist Georgie Eisdell and manicurist Queenie Nguyen kept things polished with classic colors and understated glamor. Combined, the full effect was dazzling. For Mulligan, it was a moment of incomparable style. I feel so honored to wear it, she said. Photo: courtesy of Christian Hgstedt Of course, the star had a lot more to celebrate than her impeccable taste. Nominated for her performance as Cassie in the biting black comedy Promising young woman, Mulligan has never been so dynamic or subversive on screen. Emerald Fennells’ screenplay, which won the award for Best Original Screenplay, tackles the subject of rape culture in a nuanced and thought-provoking way. For Mulligan, the magic of the project lies in the way it delivers its message. I think what’s so brilliant about what Emerald has done is make a movie about something that really needs to be talked about and people want to see, rather than something that they think they have to see, she explains. It’s a movie first and foremost that isn’t medicine, and so it’s so deliciously appealing that you hardly realize you’re going to be asked to think hard things. And this subject touches all of our lives. As the star of one of the most acclaimed films of the entire year, Mulligan saw firsthand the audience reaction as he discovered the film and fell in love with its distinctive combination of wit and courage. I think this was all a huge surprise for us; we just enjoyed every minute, she said. Experimenting with Emerald is simply the best. Naturally, seeing Fennell land his first Oscar was the highlight of the Mulligans night. Absolutely [an] out of body shock, she said. I was over the moon for Emerald and our entire team, and it still feels so surreal to me.

