City of Angels founder asks Murphy to commute Amy Locane’s sentence
When actress Amy Locane was released from prison in 2015 after serving three years in prison for vehicle homicide that claimed the life of 60-year-old Helene Seeman in 2010, one of the things she did to to change his life was to become a life coach for City of Angels, who gets help for those struggling with drug addiction.
Among those Amy helped get into rehab was comedian Artie Lange.
Now that Locane has been convicted for a fourth time for the same crime, this time eight years after his release, City of Angels founder Kevin Meara is calling on Governor Phil Murphy to commute the most recent sentence.
“Right now he’s really flying with Governor Murphy,” Meara says. “Governor Murphy can commute his sentence. It would be the right thing to do at this point. Someone has to admit that Amy has done wrong but the justice system has done wrong, and two wrongs don’t do good.”
Meara, a long-time former city councilor who briefly served as Hamilton’s mayor, founded City of Angels after losing his son Casey to heroin. He addressed drug addiction in the White House and was in the courtroom during Locane’s last conviction.
“Some people disagree with the original sentence, but the sentence was what it was and she served her time in jail, she served her probation, her parole and moved on with her life,” Meara says. . “So it’s really hard to see the justice system come back to him.”
Meara spoke about the emotions involved in this matter.
“The family fought very hard, the prosecutor fought very hard to get her back,” Meara explains. “Unfortunately, it was about gaining a pound of flesh rather than seeing justice because she served her sentence.”
Meara, who has suffered a tragic loss, speaks of forgiveness.
“Listen, I lost my son. I can tell you that part of the healing, part of your life is the part of forgiveness and if God blesses you to be able to access the part of forgiveness, your life goes on. Unfortunately, sitting in court, this family is not yet here. “
Meara disagrees “wholeheartedly” with Judge Angela Borkowski who said Amy had not expressed remorse. Meara recalled an event for City Of Angels hosted by Randy Nemeroff.
“When Amy stood up and spoke … the way she expressed her remorse, that she’ll never go a day without thinking about what she’s done, I just don’t know what planet is on.” was finding this judge when she said Amy hadn’t. t expressed remorse “
Amy opened up about her remorse when she called New Jersey 101.5 from jail last Thursday night.
“It was never intentional. I never looked for anyone. I never did anything like that,” she said. “I was devastated then and I am still devastated to this day. I feel horrible for my actions. I think of her [Helene] every day, I will never do it … I will think about her until the day I die. It will never go away. “
Helen, Amy Locane’s mother, has started a petition to have Amy released. You can sign it here.
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. All opinions expressed are those of Steve. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday through Thursday 7pm to 11pm. Follow him on twitter @realstevetrev.
