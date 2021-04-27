New government-run homeless camp in East Hollywood offers emergency services, but it doesn’t come cheap

Los Angeles has opened its first government-run homeless settlement in a quiet commercial block off the 101 freeway in East Hollywood. It comes a month after LA officials erased what was one of the largest encampments in town, a makeshift community of nearly 200 tents, an outdoor pantry and a shower stall that spanned the famous nearly mile loop around the lake Echo Park, just two miles away.

The new sanctioned campground on Madison Avenue near Beverly Boulevard is a pilot program that is expected to be the first in a series across town. (The federal government already manages a similar site on the West LA Veterans Affairs campus in Brentwood.) It represents a new strategy to enclose the tents and paved structures that currently reside in parks, on sidewalks and under freeway overpasses, while providing services to homeless people.

The idea of ​​providing areas reserved for those not housed for camping, with toilets and access to social services, is not new. But for decades he was politically unpopular and viewed as radical. Now, faced with a burgeoning homelessness crisis and a federal judge demanding urgent action, officials in Los Angeles are embracing the concept. But the high public cost of the program, around $ 2,600 per person per month, worries some advocates who fear it will come at the expense of more permanent housing.

Another concern is that more government-approved campgrounds will mean more police for those who refuse or cannot enter the sites, as the city recently took over the camp. sweep near the shelters, on the grounds that people in those areas have another place to go.

It cannot be the type of offer that leads to criminalization, displacement and closure of other public spaces, said Shayla Myers, a lawyer with the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles.

Mitch OFarrell, the city council member whose district includes both Echo Park Lake and the new East Hollywood Campground, declined an interview. But another board member who plans to open safe campsites, Joe Buscaino, says law enforcement is part of the problem. He wants the city to completely ban camping on sidewalks and in parks. To do this legally, the courts said, city authorities must first come up with alternatives.

Right now in the city of Los Angeles it’s a free-for-all, said Buscaino, who is a former LAPD officer. You can camp, sleep, lie down anywhere and anywhere you see fit.

He added that I connected a lot of people to resources, to housing, and sometimes it was through the reservation process.

One recent morning, days before the East Hollywood parking lot opened to its first campers, a few unhoused men stood on the sidewalk outside its lattice-covered fence.

I believe this provides a good service to the community, said one of them, who gave only his first name, Eugene. Give people the opportunity to shower, take them off the streets, and give them a sense of hope and belonging.

Another man, DJ Woods, agreed. Camping, he said, offers a safer place to sleep than the streets. And then, stay away from all the looky-looers too, he says. People who complain and dislike homelessness for whatever reason.

Inside the fence, the parking lot that has become a campground can accommodate about 120 people at a time in 12-foot by 12-foot pitches, marked by white squares painted on the asphalt. Campers can bring their own tents and whatever other belongings fit into their allotted space. Half a dozen porta pots stand in a row along one side of the field. The site also offers showers, three meals a day, and a 24-hour security service. Campers entered the county database to match people not housed with social services, known as the Coordinated Entry System.

San Francisco-based nonprofit Urban Alchemy, which operates three similar campgrounds in the Bay Area, has a contract with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, a city-county agency, to manage the East Hollywood site. While campers entering the field will still be without permanent housing, Urban Alchemy CEO Lena Miller says this type of site can be a first step towards that goal.

They can go to sleep at night, no one is going to touch them, hurt them, crawl into their tent, she said. And then you can start planning: what should I do to start getting into a more permanent and secure situation?

However, it is unclear exactly how campers might transition to permanent accommodation. LA has a well-documented shortage of affordable, subsidized apartments. In general, the country’s coordinated entry system prioritizes people based on a vulnerability index that measures physical and mental health.

Visitors to the East Hollywood site, which Miller says are found through outreach activities in the surrounding area, are likely to have a wide variety of needs and experiences. And unlike the West LA VA Safe Campground, this one does not share a campus with various health care facilities, and campers do not have access to a special pool of accommodation rental vouchers like veterans do. eligible.

While a spokesperson for LA Homeless Services Authority says Urban Alchemys’ contract includes housing-focused case management, Miller says it’s not his organization’s specialty, and Urban Alchemy is teaming up. usually with other non-profit organizations for housing navigation.

We provide a safe community for people, so they are not on the streets, Miller said. As for getting to the other side, that’s not my way. My way is this part. And that is not easy.

According to a report by the city’s administrative officer, the cost of the new East Hollywood campground is approximately $ 2,663 per person per month. That’s higher than what a typical one-bedroom apartment rents in the city, according to the Rent Cafe website. The CAO report did not contain a detailed cost breakdown, but according to city officials, the bulk of the budget is spent on staffing 24/7 and maintaining a staffing ratio. one to 12 employees per client at all times. Urban Alchemy, a workforce development agency, trains and employs long-term ex-offenders. Miller says wages start around $ 19 an hour, and I fight really hard to try and give my people good wages.

Some advocates are concerned, however, that even with a proposed $ 1 billion homeless spending plan for this upcoming fiscal year, the city is investing too much in short-term dressings rather than long-term solutions. long term.

If you can paint lines on a sidewalk for the same cost you can give someone the rent for an apartment, said Myers of the Legal Aid Foundation, I am afraid our city will choose to paint the lines instead. than to get them. people in housing.

City comptroller Ron Galperin said while the East Hollywood Safe Camping pilot project is expensive, the costs support professional staff trained in case management, as well as the necessary sanitation and security services.

And let’s be honest, said Galperin, when people are on our sidewalks it already costs us money as a city in terms of public safety, police and fire emergency services, paramedics, sanitation, street services, hospitals, prisons. So doing nothing also costs a lot of money.

Audits by Galperin have shown that a multi-year effort to build 10,000 new subsidized apartments for former homeless people in the city has been slow and expensive, with a typical project taking three to six years to complete and potentially reaching $ 700,000. per unit in some cases. . One of those projects, a multi-phased apartment complex called Enlightenment Plaza, partly funded by the voter-backed HHH Proposition obligation measure, is expected to develop in the same East Hollywood parking lot where the campsite is now located. .

The developer, a former city redevelopment manager and part of the PATH homeless services organization named John Molloy, is lending the city parking lot for free in the meantime for his secure campsite. At the end of this year, however, he needs it. This is when the land must become a construction site. The first apartments at Enlightenment Plaza are expected to open to residents at the end of 2022.