After a lackluster year for the hip-hop industry, rappers Young Thug and Gunna released the instantly legendary album Slime Language 2 on April 16. His setlist includes stars like Drake, Meek Mill, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, and more. Much like Captain America assembling the Avengers to save the universe, Thugs’ dream team lineup on Slime Language 2 single-handedly revived the game of rap.

The album is a sequel to Slime Language, the 2018 solo compilation album from the Thugs Young Stoner Life label. While the debut album also featured fellow signers Gunna and in-house producers like Wheezy, YSL reached greater heights with Slime Language 2. This time around, emerging artists like Yak Gotti, Lil Duke and Lil Keed are all set on the same. platform as icons set like Nav, Big Sean and Skepta. The resulting album gives voice to all the talents on the scene, both outsiders and the best dogs.

Slime Language 2 has a whopping 23 songs, with the majority of the best singles near the top of the record. These successes follow in turn the introductory track, Slatty, in which Yak Gotti and Lil Duke rap to earn money and ride in sports cars. This song creates a hype atmosphere with its heavy rhythms and reworked high-pitched sounds. That sound and concept follows on from the second track, Ski, which also plays Gunna and Thuggers are rising from the streets to embrace lavish lifestyles. This rags to wealth theme is fully developed on Diamonds Dancing, where Travis Scott joins Thug to recall how far they came from the trenches (the trap to be precise) where they started. Scotts’ contribution doesn’t stop with the lyrics, his trademark self-tuned sound also seeps into the sample frame after his verse begins with In your city. These lyrics are included in the outro, My City, which makes the album come full circle. The production keeps these tracks stable, with a repetitive but upbeat beat that is dominated by the more versatile verses.

Came and Saw, Really Be Slime, That Go, and GFU put more emphasis on drugs, money, and the gang-affiliated lifestyle. As YNW Melly talks about committing them crimes and Rowdy Rebel rehearses twenty-five shooters in a Sprinter, Yung Kayo claims that I turn those ten into hidden groups, and Meek Mill responds by hopping whips and clearing him. This could be because collaborators Rowdy, YNW Melly, and Meek Mill are actually known for their gang affiliations, which they recall on these tracks. There’s an intensity in the hard-hitting bars from producers like Sheck Wes, aided by Thug and Gunnas ad libs, that matches the energy of spitball.

That hype fades into a colder, melodic sound that follows the following star studded tracks. Drake recalls that he escaped his illustrious lifestyle by hiding in London on Solid, a nod to his album Scary Hours 2, which also offers an equally introspective perspective. Likewise, Future, another long-term collaborator of YSL, adds his take on Superstar on how fame becomes more dangerous as it escalates. Lil Baby remembers how he took the whole gang in green and Rovers to glory on Paid the Fine. Meanwhile, Thug and Lil Uzi express how proud they are of each other in Proud of You. Smooth flows and un-rhythmic tempos strip these songs of the intensity of the intro, leaving room for the features to really shine. The thematic camaraderie of these songs also highlights Slime Language 2’s overall commentary: Authentic friendships and family relationships are often tested and reinforced by the difficulties associated with the jet-set nature of a rapping career.

Just as the album cover suggests, Slime Language 2 celebrates family first and foremost.

The transition from longtime friends to collaborators for the first time turns the album into rookie territory. Unfoonk gets emotional in Real as he sings about his rocky rise to fame and contrasts that with his current loyalty to the Slime gang. Thug affectionately echoes that sentiment as the CEO of All Slime. Soon after, Karlae, fiancee of the Thugs, croons to wait for everything [her] life for a partner like Thug in I Like. This romantic vibe almost completely disappears in Trances, where Karlaes’ flow is more complex and follows a call-and-response format with a self-tuned chorus of Yung Bleus.

Next is a series of hidden gems: Warrior, Pots and Pans, Take It to Trial, and Wokstar. These tracks are pure genius, harmonizing 808s and high vocals to a complex and ever-changing rhythm. Notes of synths, strings and flute balance the punchy bassline that producers Wheezy, Chase Davis and Sluzyyy perform perfectly.

The intentional album merging of well-known names and young Atlanta talent caters to the general public while also representing the entire YSL family. However, Slime Language 2 accomplishes this by bundling too many songs into a single album, at the cost of songs with rookie features like Moon Man, Reckless, and Como Te Llama that get lost towards the end. Therefore, the top-down approach works against newer artists trying to break through, as the listener is too tired at the end of the album to give them much attention. This left many fans wanting a shorter record so that they could fully appreciate the album.

Either way, Slime Language 2, without a doubt, continues its main mission of showcasing its features even though Thug doesn’t rely on them to carry the album. On the contrary, Thug dominates virtually every song and roots his influence in the production of each track. Her voice is also more present than that of her collaborator, Gunna, emphasizing her role as a keystone that sticks both the framework of the album and the whole YSL family.

