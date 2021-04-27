Waman Bonsuldes | Bollywood Celebrity News: Subhash Ghai, Madhar Bandalkar, and more Bollywood celebrities mourn loss of editor Waman Bonsul

Former film editor Woman Bhonsle, who has worked on several Bollywood blockbusters such as Mausam ‘,’ Hero ‘,’ Karz ‘,’ Ram Lakhan ‘,’ Saudagar ‘and’ Agneepath ‘, is age related. The problem that brought the last breath today. He was 87 years old.

Soon after, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media and sent a final compliment to the nationally award-winning film editor. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai wrote:

RIP WAMAN BHONSLE SIR First film The film editor GENUIS KALICHARAN has remained a writing teacher on all my files… https: //t.co/9T8H9AUC7u & Mdash; Subhash Ghai (@ SubhashGhai1) 1619410734000

Madhar Bandarkar said: “I am sad to hear of the death of master film editor Waman Bonsul Ji. I had the good fortune to work with him during the first days of my career. It was Aandhi, Karz. His technique in films such as Mr. India, Ram Lakhan, Agneepath, Saudagar and Ghulam will always be memorable. “

I am sad to learn of the death of film editor Woman Bhonsle ji. I had the chance to work with him the first time… https: //t.co/7zg3ZfXYS6 & Mdash; Madhar Bandarkar (imbhandarkar) 1619423437000

Meanwhile, Vikram Bat said: One of the great people in the movie has fallen. One of the best known publishers in the film industry. There was a time when he edited the greatest and the best film. In his editing room in the ELCID building near the Paris market, names such as Shekhar Kapoor, Maheshbat, Garzer, Large Kosla, Boney Kapoor and Mukuru Anand were seen regularly. He was my teacher. He taught me how to edit a movie. He was my friend, my guide. The memories of day and night that I spent in his company come to me like a tsunami. With him, a part of me is gone forever. “

“RIP Woman Bhosle. It’s a sad day for the film! Actor Viveck Vaswani took a monochrome slow-motion photo of the late film editor.