Bon Jovi’s drive-in: When is it? How much does it cost? Where is he playing?





As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, large concert halls are starting to reopen and artists are once again announcing in-person tours. But the drive-in concert, which gained popularity last summer, is still making a comeback in 2021. On Monday, Bon Jovi announced that a new show will be presented in 300 drive-ins and outdoor cinemas in the United States, Canada and Ireland. The show, which premieres on May 22, airs at three drive-ins across Utah: Redwood Drive-In in West Valley City; Motor Vu Theater in Tooele; and Basin Drive-In in Mount Pleasant, Sanpete County. Bon Jovis’s next show heralded as a brand new and exclusive concert starring the group’s biggest hits follows the success of the 2020 Encore Drive-in Nights series which featured artists like Garth Brooks, Metallica, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kane Brown at a time when in-person entertainment was practically stopped due to the pandemic. . The pandemic has taught us that there are new avenues for live entertainment, and this model is one of the safest and most innovative options for world-class fun events for the whole family, said Walter Kinzie. , CEO of Encore Drive-In Nights. in a report. There are millions of fans who usually don’t attend live shows, whether it’s because they live far from major touring arenas or because of the cost. Artists can now connect with these fans in a whole new way. Bon Jovi with a host of hits, including Livin on a Prayer and You Give Love a Bad Name, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, the Deseret News reported. Tickets for the $ 68 show for vehicles up to six people can be purchased at bonjoviconcert.com starting April 29 at 10 a.m. EDT. Visit encorenights.com to see the concert venues.







